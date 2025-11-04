Jeff Lloyd-Jones Joins GALT Aerospace as Vice President of Growth and Strategy

Jeff Lloyd-Jones, Vice President of Growth & Strategy, GALT Aerospace GALT Aerospace

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GALT Aerospace, a leading innovator in defense and aerospace solutions, announced the appointment of experienced aerospace and defense executive, Jeff Lloyd-Jones as Vice President of Growth and Strategy. This strategic addition to the leadership team underscores GALT’s continued commitment to advancing mission-critical systems, strengthening partnerships, and driving innovation in the defense and aerospace sector.With over 25 years of leadership experience spanning defense, aerospace, and commercial industries, Jeff Lloyd-Jones brings a proven record of success in strategic growth, business development, and global operations management. His impressive background includes senior leadership roles with Ultra Intelligence & Communications and Altaeros Energies, where he led transformative initiatives, secured significant government contracts, and guided organizations through sustained growth and profitability.At GALT Aerospace, Jeff will oversee the company’s strategic growth initiatives, future technology advancement strategies, and market expansion efforts, ensuring alignment with evolving U.S. and international defense priorities. His expertise in mission systems, command and control, and advanced technology integration will play a key role in strengthening GALT’s market position across both defense and commercial domains.“Jeff’s leadership and strategic insight will be instrumental as we expand our capabilities and partnerships,” said John Kohut, CEO of GALT Aerospace. “His extensive experience and proven success in the defense industry align perfectly with GALT’s mission to deliver agile, cutting-edge CJADC2 solutions that contribute to our nation’s defense.”Jeff holds a Master of Science in Global Business Leadership from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from National University. His appointment marks the next step in GALT’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to advancing next-generation aerospace innovation and leadership excellence.“I’m honored to join GALT Aerospace at such an exciting time,” said Jeff Lloyd-Jones. “GALT’s focus on innovation, quality, and mission success resonates deeply with my own values. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success and helping shape its future growth strategy.”

