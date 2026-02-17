Submit Release
Car vs deer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#: 26A4001414                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury        

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111


DATE/TIME: 02/17/26 at approx. 0952 hours

STREET: I-91 S

TOWN: Newbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 106

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rachel Whitehead

AGE:  34    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT


VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger's side

INJURIES: No injuries reported





SUMMARY OF CRASH:


On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle versus deer crash on I-91 south near mile marker 106 in the town of Newbury.


Investigation revealed that Rachel Whitehead, 34, of Concord, was traveling south when a deer entered the roadway. Whitehead attempted to avoid the deer but was unable to do so, and the vehicle struck the deer.


Whitehead's vehicle sustained moderate damage to the front passenger side and was towed from the scene by Trahan Towing.


Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

