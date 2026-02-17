Car vs deer
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A4001414
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/17/26 at approx. 0952 hours
STREET: I-91 S
TOWN: Newbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 106
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rachel Whitehead
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger's side
INJURIES: No injuries reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle versus deer crash on I-91 south near mile marker 106 in the town of Newbury.
Investigation revealed that Rachel Whitehead, 34, of Concord, was traveling south when a deer entered the roadway. Whitehead attempted to avoid the deer but was unable to do so, and the vehicle struck the deer.
Whitehead's vehicle sustained moderate damage to the front passenger side and was towed from the scene by Trahan Towing.
