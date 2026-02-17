CNY On-Ramp Launches Workforce Training Program

Governor Kathy Hochul and CNY One Network for Regional Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships (ON-RAMP) today announced the official launch of the first cohort of workforce training programs in Syracuse. ON-RAMP will work to provide high-quality training and career pathways, with a strong focus on serving under-employed workers. Programming is scheduled to run through June 2026, with a goal of preparing approximately 150 local residents to earn industry recognized credentials and access high demand employment opportunities. The inaugural training will take place at a temporary location while CenterState CEO builds out the new, permanent CNY ON-RAMP facility at 1300 South Salina Street in Syracuse, formerly the Sears Building.

“Today we celebrate the first cohort of my nation-leading ON-RAMP initiative, which will bolster New York’s economic competitiveness, helping Upstate communities to catalyze investments in next-generation manufacturing industries,” Governor Hochul said.“By providing New Yorkers with the skills needed to support an innovation economy, we are ensuring a brighter future that will mean good-paying jobs, resulting in revitalized communities along the I-90 corridor.”

The cohort’s launch marks a major milestone in CNY ON-RAMP’s mission to strengthen pathways into advanced manufacturing, building trades, and adjacent high demand industries. The initiative is building a coordinated workforce system that connects job seekers to industry-aligned training, hands on learning opportunities, and direct employment pipelines. Empire State Development engaged CenterState CEO to develop ON-RAMP with its flagship location in Syracuse, with additional competitively selected sites throughout the state.

CenterState CEO Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President for Strategy, Policy and Planning Ben Sio said, “Our community is entering a period of significant growth and opportunity, and these collaborative training programs are a critical step in ensuring that everyone can benefit. By leveraging the state’s strong support and partnering with key community organizations, CNY ON-RAMP is building a skilled talent pipeline that addresses workforce gaps in advanced manufacturing and construction while expanding equitable access to training and good-paying jobs for Central New York residents.”

CNY ON-RAMP CEO Dr. Carlene Lacey said, “We’re proud to launch these thoughtfully designed training programs in close partnership with community organizations committed to preparing local talent for in-demand careers. This work reflects a shared commitment to equipping our neighbors with the skills, support, and pathways needed to succeed. By engaging early and operating with transparency, we’re strengthening trust and ensuring this growth creates real opportunity for the people and communities we serve.”

CNY ON-RAMP’s training ecosystem includes:

Three technical training partners: JubilEE Homes, Pathways to Apprenticeship, and SUNY Educational Opportunity Center will deliver credential based instruction in advanced manufacturing and skilled trades.

One workforce readiness partner: On Point for College will provide foundational and career readiness training.

Two community liaison partners: CNY Works and RISE will support outreach, recruitment, and wraparound engagement.

These partners will collaborate to identify, recruit, and train individuals for in-demand careers, helping ensure that the region’s workforce is prepared for emerging opportunities linked to major employer investments, including Micron.

Streams led by Pathways and JubilEE are anchoring the February launch and will operate two cohorts, one in the morning and one in the evening, to maximize accessibility for working adults and caregivers. SUNY EOC will additionally facilitate a third program that will launch in early March to further expand capacity.

First announced by Governor Hochul in October of 2024, the ON-RAMP program is funded through a $200 million investment aimed at creating a network of four new workforce development centers in strategic, high impact locations in Upstate New York, including the flagship facility in Syracuse. The groundbreaking initiative was first proposed in Governor Hochul's 2024 State of the State and included in the FY25 Enacted Budget. The Centers will bring together industry, academia, social services, and community organizations to provide high quality, in demand skills training and wraparound supports necessary to empower New Yorkers with the skills they need to take on careers in high growth advanced manufacturing industries like semiconductors.

In February of 2025, Governor Hochul additionally announced that the Capital Region, Finger Lakes and the Mohawk Valley had been selected to join Central New York in the initiative, creating a network of high-impact workforce development centers to connect New Yorkers with careers in dynamic, high-growth advanced manufacturing industries up and down the I-90 corridor.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said,“As Upstate New York continues to emerge as a global hub for advanced manufacturing, demand is growing for skilled workers to sustain those industries and encourage new investments. The ON-RAMP initiative, with Central New York serving as the flagship center, will help us meet that demand by providing high quality, accessible training to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate in the 21st century economy.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “The launch of CNY ON-RAMP's first training cohort is momentous news for everyone who has a stake in New York State’s rapidly expanding advanced manufacturing sector. The ON-RAMP program is critical to providing the high-quality training and wraparound services necessary to support the needs of the modern workforce. I applaud Governor Hochul for her continued investment in our workforce as we continue to connect New Yorkers with the in-demand careers of today and tomorrow.”

State Senator Rachel May said,“The launch of the first ON-RAMP cohort in Syracuse is a fantastic workforce initiative that opens new doors for families across our area. By providing high-quality training and clear pathways to high-demand jobs, this program will help underemployed workers move into good-paying careers that create stability at home and contribute to the community. Thank you to Governor Hochul for supporting investments that grow our local economy and ensure quality jobs for everyone in our region.”

State Senator Christopher J. Ryan said, “This first ON-RAMP cohort is a major step forward for Syracuse and all of Central New York. As we continue to attract historic investments in advanced manufacturing and next-generation industries, we must ensure local residents are prepared to meet this moment and have the ability to take full advantage of these opportunities. ON-RAMP creates real pathways to good-paying jobs and long-term careers — especially for under-employed workers who deserve a direct connection to this region’s economic momentum. I’m proud to see this program launch here in CNY and look forward to the impact it will have across our community.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “It’s an exciting time for the City of Syracuse and Central New York as the first class at ON-RAMP begins workforce training at its new flagship Syracuse headquarters. This training center for advanced manufacturing will help grow the local workforce with the skills needed to compete in a 21st Century economy. With Micron’s arrival, it is important programs like ON-RAMP take the lead in training the workforce of tomorrow.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said,“After years of planning, the first cohort of the CNY ON-RAMP program officially kicks off at its flagship site in Syracuse! This initiative will help fill much-needed positions in the rapidly growing advanced manufacturing industry, bolstering careers and the region for years to come. I commend the Governor for her commitment in this essential redevelopment of our local and underserved neighborhoods, ensuring that CNY residents are afforded the opportunity to grow their skills and secure their place alongside major investments in our region’s economic future. I look forward to the success of this cohort as the first of many to join the ranks of a diverse and highly trained workforce right here in Central New York.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said, “The launch of ON-RAMP’s first workforce training cohort marks a pivotal moment for Syracuse and Central New York. ON-RAMP will serve as one of our region’s leading workforce innovation hubs, closing critical skill gaps in advanced manufacturing and construction. To fully realize the impact of these investments, we must prepare our residents to seize the opportunities being created; ensuring they have access to good-paying jobs and meaningful careers that strengthen our community’s future.”

CNY ON-RAMP also today introduced the 11 members of its newly formed Community Advisory Committee, designed to deepen community engagement. The Community Advisory Committee composed of diverse community leaders, partner organizations, and stakeholders will advise on services, program relevance, outreach strategies, and long-term workforce development priorities as programming expands throughout 2026.

The ON-RAMP initiative is also a crucial part in Governor Hochul’s commitment to growing New York’s Semiconductor Industry. In 2022, the Governor signed New York’s historic Green CHIPS legislation to make New York a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, creating 21st century jobs and kick-starting economic growth while maintaining important environmental protections. As part of the FY24 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul secured a $45 million investment to create the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration (GO-SEMI), which leads statewide efforts to develop the chipmaking sector. In December 2023, Governor Hochul announced a $10 billion public-private partnership – including $9 billion in private investment from IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and other semiconductor leaders — to bring the future of advanced semiconductor research to New York’s Capital region by creating the nation’s first and only industry accessible, High NA EUV Lithography Center at the Albany NanoTech Complex.

New York is home to a robust semiconductor industry which supports more than 150 semiconductor and supply chain companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s efforts, the industry is continuing to grow with major investments from semiconductor businesses and supply chain companies like Micron, GlobalFoundries, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, MenloMicro and TTM Technologies to expand their presence in New York. In fact, in the last two years, chip companies have announced over $112 billion in planned capital investments in New York — more than any other state — and one in four U.S. made chips will be produced within 350 miles of Upstate New York. No other region in the country will account for a greater share of domestic production.

SUNY Syracuse Educational Opportunity Center Vice President Tim Penix said, “Central New York is experiencing a once-in-a-generation economic transformation, and Syracuse EOC is proud to partner with CNY ON-RAMP to ensure our community's economically disadvantaged residents are prepared to seize these opportunities. Together, we're building a workforce that reflects the diversity of our region while meeting the demands of employers in advanced manufacturing and construction.”

RISE Executive Director Haji Adan said, “Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment (RISE) is honored to join CNY ON-RAMP’s continuum of services to assist in the expansion of equitable career pathways in advanced manufacturing and construction for historically underserved communities. This collaboration reflects RISE’s mission to support New American jobseekers with employment services and holistic supports that reduce barriers to self-sufficiency. Together with ONRAMP, RISE is proud to help build a more inclusive workforce ecosystem where diverse talent can access sustainable, in-demand careers and contribute to the region’s economic growth.”

JubilEE Homes Executive Director Walt Dixie said, “JubilEE Homes is honored to partner with CNY ON-RAMP to ensure residents receive training and skills needed to meet the construction demands of the future.”

On Point for College Director of Workforce Development Dr. Patricia Washington said, “We are proud to partner with ON-RAMP to support workforce development efforts that prepare individuals for long-term success. This collaboration strengthens pathways to opportunity while helping meet the evolving needs of employers and the regional economy.”

Pathways to Apprenticeship-Syracuse Build Director Ebony Farrow said, “Pathways to Apprenticeship-Syracuse Build is delighted to be supported and powered by ON-RAMP for our 10th cohort of construction training programming. We look forward to continuing in this great partnership and offering more opportunities for people looking to get into the industry.”

For additional information about the ON-RAMP initiative, visit: https://centerstateceo.com/about-us/programs-partners/onramp.

About CNY ON-RAMP

The One Network for Regional Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships (ON-RAMP) program is funded through a $200 million investment by Empire State Development to realize a network of four new workforce development centers in strategic, high impact locations in Upstate New York, including a flagship facility in Syracuse. the groundbreaking initiative was first proposed in Governor Hochul's 2024 State of the State and included in the FY25 Enacted Budget. CNY ONRAMP, Inc. is supported by CenterState CEO located in Syracuse is a regional workforce training center designed to expand equitable access to high skill, high demand career pathways. Through partnerships with technical training providers, community organizations, and industry stakeholders, CNY ONRAMP offers skills training, career readiness, and community driven programming that supports long term economic mobility.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.