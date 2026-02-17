Virtue Solar Now Offers TPO Solar Financing

Virtue Solar now offers TPO FInancing The Virtue Solar team

Rising electricity rates, falling solar costs, and new $0-down financing options mean the answer is still yes — especially in Virginia.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtue Solar , a Charlottesville-based residential solar installer, has announced the addition of Third-Party Ownership (TPO) solar financing to its service offerings — a move that comes as Virginia homeowners navigate a dramatically shifted solar landscape following the elimination of the federal residential tax credit.The 30% federal residential solar tax credit (Section 25D) expired on December 31, 2025, after the One Big Beautiful Bill Act terminated the credit nearly a decade ahead of its originally scheduled phase-out. For a typical residential solar installation , the loss represents approximately $9,000 in tax savings that were available just weeks earlier. No legislation is currently pending to restore the credit.While the residential credit is gone, the commercial investment tax credit (Section 48E) remains available — and that distinction is central to TPO's value. Under a TPO agreement, a third-party company owns the solar system installed on a homeowner's roof and claims the commercial tax credit. The savings are passed through to the homeowner in the form of lower monthly payments, making TPO the only remaining pathway for residential customers to indirectly benefit from federal solar incentives."Our goal is to make sure that homeowners save money by going solar," said Matt Powers, founder of Virtue Solar. "In the past, savings were more marginal, but with rising energy rates in Virginia, TPO now works as long as you have a sunny roof."Under a TPO agreement, homeowners pay a flat monthly rate for the solar electricity produced on their roof — typically lower than their current utility bill. There is no upfront cost. The TPO provider owns the equipment, claims all applicable tax credits, and handles maintenance, monitoring, and repairs for the duration of the contract. Some agreements include a small annual escalator, typically between 0% and 2.99% — well below the pace of recent Virginia utility rate increases.At the end of the agreement, homeowners have three options: renew at a reduced rate, purchase the system at fair market value, or have the equipment removed at no cost.Jacob Tyree, Residential Sales Director at Virtue Solar, described the offering: "TPO allows homeowners to go solar with $0 upfront investment. You do not buy the equipment or pay for installation. Instead, you lock into a fixed rate for your electricity and have a monthly payment that stays consistent all year long."The announcement that Virtue Solar offers TPO Solar financing arrives at a moment of significant pressure on Virginia electricity costs. Residential rates in the state have climbed approximately 30% since 2021, with a 13% year-over-year surge in 2025 — more than double the national average. Additional rate increases have been approved for 2026 and 2027. The drivers behind the increases — datacenter growth, infrastructure investment, and volatile natural gas prices — are structural and show no signs of easing.Virginia legalized residential TPO solar on July 1, 2024, through House Bill 1062 and Senate Bill 271, passed with bipartisan support. Prior to that legislation, third-party solar leasing was not available to Virginia homeowners.Kim Monge, Operations Manager at Virtue Solar, noted the accessibility impact: "For too long, solar energy has been out of reach for the average homeowner. TPO changes that — giving everyone the opportunity to produce clean, affordable energy regardless of their budget. With electricity rates continuing to climb, many families are already struggling to keep up with their monthly bills. TPO removes the barrier of upfront costs, making it possible to lock in lower energy rates."Virtue Solar emphasized that TPO is one option among several. Homeowners planning to move within five years, those who prefer outright ownership, or those seeking maximum long-term return on investment may still find a cash purchase to be the stronger route. The company continues to offer cash and loan-financed installations alongside the new TPO option."For people who want to save money without a large investment, this is a great option to look into," Tyree said.Virtue Solar is a residential solar installer founded in 2015 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The company offers a 30-year service warranty and serves homeowners across Virginia. More information is available at virtuesolar.com.

