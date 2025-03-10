Virtue Solar Becomes a FranklinWH Certified Battery Installer

FranklinWH's new battery makes whole-home backup a breeze. Virtue Solar is now a certified FranklinWH Installer Virtue Solar installs high-quality solar systems & battery backup solutions in Virginia.

Virtue Solar is now a FranklinWH Certified Installer, offering the aPower 2 battery— a powerful solar home battery with a 15-year warranty.

FranklinWH couldn’t have timed their product any better— we have seen a lot of interest in non-Tesla products lately, and their aPower 2 checks all the boxes for most of our customers.” — Matt Powers, of Virtue Solar

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtue Solar is proud to announce that we are now a FranklinWH Certified Installer, bringing the aPower 2 battery system to homeowners in Virginia. With increasing demand for whole-home battery backup and growing interest in alternatives to the Tesla Powerwall 3 , FranklinWH’s aPower 2 offers an exciting new solution with industry-leading reliability and performance. Virtue solar specializes in home solar panel installations , and whole-home battery backup.Why This Matters for HomeownersHome battery backup systems have become essential for homeowners looking to improve energy independence, lower electric bills, and prepare for grid outages. The FranklinWH aPower 2 is a fantastic option for those looking to add batteries to their existing solar system, or that want to have whole-home backup.Key Benefits of the FranklinWH aPower 2:15-Year Warranty – 50% longer than most competitors, offering more protection for homeowners.Whole-Home Backup – Each aPower 2 stores 15 kWh of usable energy, and multiple units can be stacked up to 225 kWh for full-home resilience.Strong Power Output – With 10 kW continuous power and peak output for heavy loads like a 5-ton air conditioner, this system is built for real-world home energy needs.Seamless Solar Integration – The AC-coupled design makes it easy to add to existing solar setups.Built for Harsh Conditions – With IP67-rated battery components, the system is designed to withstand extreme weather.An Experienced Virginia-Based InstallerVirtue Solar has been designing and installing whole-home battery backup systems in Virginia for years, helping homeowners gain energy security and lower their reliance on the grid. Our team understands the unique challenges of Virginia’s energy landscape, from power outages to tax credits, and we’re excited to add FranklinWH to our lineup.“FranklinWH couldn’t have timed their product any better— we have seen a lot of interest in non-Tesla products lately, and their aPower 2 checks all the boxes for most of our customers. We’re particularly impressed the ability to integrate a generator, and how much PV each battery can accept.”, said Matt Powers of Virtue Solar.Get a FranklinWH Battery Installed by Virtue SolarAs a FranklinWH Certified Installer, we have the training and expertise to design and install custom battery backup systems that fit your needs. Whether you already have solar or are looking to install a complete solar system with battery-backup, we’re here to help.Visit the Virtue Solar website for more information on FranklinWH’s batteries, and to get a free battery backup quote, at www.virtuesolar.com

