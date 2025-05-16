Virtue Solar Earns SWaM Certification to Help Power Local Projects

Virtue Solar is now a SWaM certified solar contractor in Virginia The Virtue Solar team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtue Solar, a locally owned and operated solar installation company , is proud to announce it has received official certification through Virginia’s SWaM program (Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned business). As one of the few solar contractors in the state with this designation, Virtue Solar joins a select group of companies recognized for their contributions as small, independent businesses in a competitive industry.“We’ve been designing and installing solar systems across Virginia for over 10 years,” said Matt Powers, founder of Virtue Solar. “This certification helps level the playing field for companies like ours, so we can be more involved in the construction of larger, local solar projects.”The SWaM program is a statewide initiative managed by the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD). It’s designed to increase procurement opportunities for small businesses by encouraging state agencies, higher education institutions, and local governments to contract with certified firms. While the program spans all sectors, solar remains underrepresented, with only a handful of companies across the state holding this certification.“We’ve been moving more towards commercial solar installations , and this certification is a great boost in that direction.” said Powers. “I think it’s a great program because it gives smaller, local companies a seat at the table for public-sector work that’s often dominated by larger, and often out-of-state contractors.With clean energy playing a growing role in public infrastructure and state-backed initiatives, SWaM certification allows Virtue Solar to pursue more projects that align with its mission: building long-lasting solar systems with a focus on quality, transparency, and local impact.The company, based in Charlottesville, has earned a reputation for its high standards and hands-on service. Virtue Solar focuses on thoughtful design and reliable equipment over mass-market volume, installing solar on homes , nonprofits, and commercial properties throughout Central Virginia.For more information about Virtue Solar, visit https://www.virtuesolar.com

