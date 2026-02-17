Presentation for Inns of Court

A group of court staff provided a presentation on February 12, 2026 at the Ronald Davies Inns of Court in Fargo titled “Passport to Justice: Traveling through and navigating the judicial system from the perspective of the clerk’s office, schedulers, recorders and staff attorneys.” The presentation provided more insight for practicing attorneys on how various court processes work from the side of the court staff.

In the back from left to right, we have Jordan Bjerken (court recorder), Kristen Erickson (court recorder), Judge Stephannie Stiel, Vanessa Lystad (staff attorney), Claire Paulson (deputy clerk – intake team), and Jennifer Swenson (deputy clerk – detail team). In the front from left to right, we have Judge Stephanie Hayden, Brittany Leadbetter (clerk of court), and Lindsey Beto (deputy clerk – scheduling team).