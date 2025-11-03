Apex Companies Acquires Forsgren Associates, Inc.

Bolsters Engineering Depth and Extends Operational Presence in Intermountain West

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex) today announced the acquisition of Forsgren Associates, Inc., (Forsgren), a multi-discipline civil engineering, environmental sciences, and land surveying consulting firm in the Intermountain West region.Forsgren is the most recent team to join Apex, a national leader in water, environmental, compliance & assurance, health & safety, and transportation and civil engineering services. In alignment with Apex’s commitment to advancing quality infrastructure and sustainable growth, this collaboration enhances the firm’s ability to provide innovative, efficient, and community-focused solutions.With a legacy that spans over 60 years, Forsgren employs more than 150 professionals offering technical expertise in water, wastewater, transportation, and civil engineering. A highly regarded infrastructure practice, the firm supports clients out of 17 offices across 9 states including Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, California, North Dakota, Montana, Washington, and Wyoming.”Forsgren has proudly served our clients throughout the Intermountain West for over six decades. Joining Apex Companies, LLC, was not a decision made lightly, but one we are very excited about: for our staff, our clients, and our ability to make an impact,” said Forsgren CEO Larry Evans. “Apex is an ideal partner for Forsgren. Both organizations share a deep commitment to building resilient infrastructure and sustainable communities. Our skills complement each other, and our missions and cultures are closely aligned. We will continue to deliver high-impact solutions with the responsiveness and excellence our clients have come to expect from us, with the added resources and support of a national leader in engineering and environmental consulting.”Forsgren will operate as Forsgren, an Apex Company.“Today we are very fortunate to have Forsgren Associates, Inc. join Apex Companies,” said Apex CEO Shawn Doherty. “Larry Evans and his team have a long and distinguished presence in the Intermountain West based on the quality of their work and amazingly committed people. At Apex, we are on mission to build our company around public and private sector client demands in civil & transportation, water infrastructure, stormwater, environment, and workplace health & safety. The Forsgren team will add deep engineering skills, loyal clients, and geographic connectivity to our existing presence in the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies.”AEC Advisors, through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, was the exclusive financial advisor to Forsgren.About ApexEstablished in 1988, Apex is a national multidisciplinary consulting and engineering services firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water, environmental, health and safety, construction management, transportation, compliance and assurance, and infrastructure. Rated #13 as an ENR All-Environmental firm and #68 in the top 200 overall, the firm is known for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of scientists, geologists, engineers, technicians, and information management specialists.About ForsgrenForsgren is a multi-discipline civil and environmental engineering consulting firm, founded in 1962, with offices across the Intermountain West. With more than 150 talented staff led by CEO Larry Evans, the firm plans, designs, manages construction, and provides survey services for water, wastewater, transportation, development, water resources, and environmental projects. Operating under the philosophy, “Engineering Stronger Communities,” Forsgren’s staff are driven by a passion to better the built environment with attention to quality of life, sustainability, and safety.

