Following a Strong Debut, Newsmatics’ Hackathon Returns with Data Analytics Competition for Students

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s almost time for a coding marathon where students will put their IT skills to work for a good cause — and compete for cash prizes. Newsmatics ’ 2026 Hackathon, scheduled for Feb. 27-28, will give students access to the company’s vast collection of real-world news data and innovative tools to develop solutions that company executives could actually use.The event builds on the success of the first-ever Hackathon last year by Newsmatics, a global Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) company which uses AI to transform news into structured, scalable intelligence. The inaugural competition set the stage for future events.Newsmatics' competition comes as misinformation remains in the spotlight across social media and online platforms, while news data becomes increasingly fragmented. Media organizations face growing pressure to restore trust and extract reliable insights at scale, challenges Newsmatics’ Hackathon is designed to address using real-world news data, data analytics and AI.Now, students in Brno, Czechia are preparing for another all-night challenge, where they will showcase their data analytics and coding skills while competing to help transform the news business. The AI-powered news intelligence company also released videos showing last year’s highlights and a teaser for the upcoming event.“This wasn’t theoretical work,” said Jakub Leps, general manager of Newsmatics Data Sciences. “Students were building solutions around live news data and real verification problems, which set the hackathon apart and raised the bar for what we’re hoping to see this year.”Teams of students with IT or data analysis experience will develop projects focused on areas such as fake news detection, trend forecasting, data analytics, and tools to support investigative journalism. The competition combines technical expertise with creative problem-solving in a collaborative, fun environment.Meanwhile, teams will present their projects to a jury on March 1. Entries will be evaluated on design, usability, and presentation quality. The top three teams will receive cash prizes of 25,000 CZK, 19,000 CZK, and 12,500 CZK.The Hackathon centers on turning raw news data into actionable insights. Teams will build prototypes such as market analysis applications or misinformation detection tools, selecting from a range of predefined project topics.Students will have access to English-language news headlines, as well as an online workshop designed to help participants use the data effectively.For media researchers and news professionals, Newsmatics’ Hackathon can offer insight into how emerging technologists are approaching news, data integrity and verification in today’s information ecosystem.Participants will have sleeping areas for short rest breaks, along with free food and drinks, and will receive a Newsmatics Hackathon T-shirt.For general information and registration details, visit the event website here ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com.

