Newsmatics Launches PRSSA Student-Firm Influencer Campaign Highlighting the Role of Press Releases in Modern PR

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newsmatics , the parent company of EIN Presswire , is launching its 2026 influencer campaign, giving young public relations professionals the chance to apply their influencer marketing skills to boost awareness of the world's leading press release distribution platform.This campaign builds on Newsmatics’ ongoing partnerships with universities worldwide, from Georgetown Hoyalytics to the Masaryk University . It now expands to the Public Relations Student Society of America ’s (PRSSA) student-led PR firms across the United States, showcasing the continued power and relevance of the press release.The campaign will feature original content from selected student firms that will demonstrate how they use press releases to drive results and build visibility through earned media and AI platforms for their clients. Participating students will receive compensation, access to EIN Presswire’s distribution tools, and professional amplification of each participant’s work.“We’re excited to work with the next generation of communicators,” said Marketing Intern Lilibet Kirwan, who is leading the campaign at Newsmatics. “These students are redefining how brands share news. By partnering with them, we’re reinforcing the press release as both a foundational and forward-looking tool.”Newsmatics executives view this campaign as part of a larger effort to connect academic experience with real-world media practice. “Today’s press releases are not just for journalists. They shape how brands are found and understood across search, media, and AI platforms,” said Jeremy Fields, VP Corporate Development, at Newsmatics. “This campaign gives students real-world experience using press releases as a strategic asset, while allowing us to learn from a generation that’s redefining how stories travel and gain influence.”By equipping students with industry tools and a national platform, the company aims to support their careers while learning from their approach to storytelling and audience engagement. PRSSA chapters and student-led agencies interested in participating can learn more or apply by contacting Studentoutreach@newsmatics.com.

