Newsmatics Internship Finale: Georgetown Hoyalytics Students Unveil Data Insights

Students wrap up the semester by sharing insights from real-world data analytics projects

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students from Georgetown University’s Hoyalytics data science club have analyzed Newsmatics data trends and metrics to provide fresh insights into the company’s business processes through their final semester projects.Their presentations mark the end of an internship program focused on real-world business analytics at Newsmatics, an AI-powered news intelligence company known for its suite of innovative tools and platforms.The students presented before a Newsmatics executive panel, showcasing how data can support smarter decision making in operations, marketing, and customer relations.Andrew Huang (SFS ’28), a data scientist who completed the internship, shared his experience working for a reputable company for the first time.“This is my first experience doing any sort of work for a real company. Newsmatics has a lot of data, so it allowed for large-scale data analysis, which is why I was interested,” Huang said.“I learned how a company can leverage this large volume of data to inform decision making through deep analysis as well as logical connections from the data to company operations. I also had to learn how to explain somewhat complicated data science and technical concepts with more plain language.”One major highlight from the students’ projects was that increased customer activity can be connected to Newsmatics’ marketing efforts. Students pointed to higher revenue from untracked users as activity increased in channels such as Google Ads, indicating that marketing influence extends beyond what can be directly measured.Over time, fewer users appeared without tracking information, giving Newsmatics clearer insight into how audiences discover and engage with its products.The findings also showed that some untracked activity is driven by word of mouth within organizations. Often, an initial user arrives through a trackable marketing channel, while colleagues later return directly after learning about the product internally.The internship has given students, many of whom are passionate about building data-driven solutions, a collaborative, hands-on experience working with Newsmatics datasets and business processes.After two successful semesters, Newsmatics executives said the company plans to continue collaborating with Georgetown University and expand opportunities for future interns."We have been impressed by the analytical skills of the Hoyalytics interns,” said Jakub Leps, chief content officer at Newsmatics. “Their final presentation, highlighting the key findings from their semester-long work using our data, was very useful to us.”During the program, students analyzed company revenue, data trends, and performance metrics to produce insights and recommendations for the Newsmatics team. Interns had the opportunity to work closely with the company’s data scientists to explore complex datasets and uncover insights that could shape future strategies.The internship program has been a win-win, not only because Georgetown students are gaining valuable experience in data analytics, but also because Newsmatics is receiving fresh perspectives and new ideas.For Newsmatics, the partnership reinforces its commitment to innovation and education in the growing field of AI-powered news intelligence. Georgetown’s Hoyalytics , run by undergraduates passionate about analytics, partners with innovative companies to provide consulting services. It also gives students a chance to showcase their technical and business knowledge to real industry challenges.Through its continued collaboration with Georgetown’s data science club, Newsmatics is proud to help students sharpen their skills in data gathering, visualization, and storytelling, skills that give them a competitive edge in today’s job market.

