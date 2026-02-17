Klear and 47G Partner to Accelerate Utah’s Aerospace, Cyber, and Defense Ecosystem

Klear Logo 47G Logo

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 47G, the premier ecosystem for aerospace, cyber and defense companies in Utah, today announced a new partnership with Klear, the platform that transforms the way fast-growing companies use, manage and raise working capital. Together, the organizations will work to strengthen and scale Utah’s innovation economy by helping high-growth companies access and manage the capital they need to scale rapidly and compete globally.The partnership brings together 47G’s mission to build a globally recognized aerospace, defense, and cyber ecosystem with Klear’s expertise in leveraging and accessing capital for accelerated growth. The shared goal: help Utah-based innovators move faster from contract to delivery by removing capital bottlenecks that slow growth.“Utah is home to some of the most innovative aerospace, cyber, and defense companies in the country, but too many of them are constrained not by demand, but by cash flow timing,” said Chris Hale, CEO at Klear. “Partnering with 47G allows us to support companies at exactly the moment they’re scaling, when long payment cycles and upfront production costs can otherwise hold them back.”47G serves as a connector across industry, government, academia, and capital, working to attract investment, grow talent, and support companies building mission-critical technologies. Through this partnership, Klear will engage directly with 47G member companies, providing tools that help them better manage capital and fulfill large contracts without slowing execution.“Klear understands the realities of scaling hard-tech companies,” said Aaron Starks, CEO at 47G. “Their approach aligns closely with our mission to help Utah companies grow sustainably, compete nationally, and deliver on the opportunities in front of them. This partnership strengthens the resources available to our members as they move from innovation to production.”Utah is a critical state for American readiness and innovation with $30B of GDP contribution across nearly 1,000 aerospace and defense related companies. The state excels due to its high-tech workforce, critical mineral resources, and testing capabilities at the Dugway Proving Grounds and the Utah Test and Training Range. In addition, the economy is driven by Hill Air Force Base, major defense contractors like Northrop Grumman and Boeing, and specialized manufacturing in composites, aerospace technology, and rocket propulsion.Fast-growing aerospace and defense companies operate with milestone-based revenue and expenses that require structured planning and forecasting to grow and deliver at speed. Klear provides this clarity by helping companies plan and manage capital across contract milestones, and by financing approved milestones, so they can pay suppliers, fund production, and take on new orders without dilution or delivery slowdowns.By combining 47G’s ecosystem leadership with Klear’s Capital Intelligence Platform, the partnership aims to support a faster, more resilient innovation pipeline—one where promising Utah companies can scale confidently and deliver critical technologies at speed.About 47G47G is the premier ecosystem for aerospace and defense companies in Utah. The organization’s mission is to foster talent, fund entrepreneurship and fuel innovation. The 47G ecosystem comprises over 184 companies and academic institutions working to solve critical national security challenges across three industry sectors. Want to learn more? Visit 47G.org, follow the organization on LinkedIn and X, and subscribe to the 47G YouTube Channel.About KlearKlear transforms the way fast-growing companies use, manage and raise working capital. Klear’s Capital Intelligence Platform helps founders turn fragmented order data into a unified, actionable view of capital—so they can plan ahead and unlock liquidity embedded in their order pipeline. Many companies come to Klear looking for working capital. They stay because Klear gives them control, clarity, and confidence in how they run their business. Klear provides the capital infrastructure for fast-growing companies to scale on their own terms. Contact media@klear.capital or visit www.klear.capital to learn more.

