Businesses Reevaluate Uniform Rental as Interest Grows in Direct-Purchase Programs

Reliable protective apparel from Work Hard Dress Right ensures S&N crews can work safely without interruption. Work Hard Dress Right is a Feury Image Group company.

New case highlights how a seamless transition can protect safety, compliance, and operations

When the transition is planned correctly, organizations can gain more control and better garment options without disrupting safety or daily operations” — Ken Yanicky, Vice President

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses operating in safety- and compliance-driven environments continue to reassess the limitations of traditional uniform rental programs, many of them are beginning to explore direct-purchase alternatives that offer greater control without increasing operational risk.Uniform rental has long been viewed as the preferred option for managing flame-resistant (FR) and high-visibility apparel. However, its long-term contracts, limited garment selection, unpredictable costs, and unclear exit requirements are leading more organizations to question whether rental still aligns with their evolving needs.Throughout industries, there is growing interest in direct-purchase workwear programs supported by modern program management tools that allow businesses to maintain oversight while improving flexibility and cost predictability. At the same time, decision-makers are increasingly questioning whether long- term contracts, limited garment choice, and unpredictable fees still justify staying in rental programs.“For many organizations, the question isn’t whether rental still works—it’s whether the tradeoffs still make sense,” said Ken Yanicky, an expert in uniform program management at Feury Image Group , a provider of managed uniform and branded apparel programs. “Safety and compliance leave no room for uncertainty. That’s why many businesses are moving away from rental in favor of clearer control over what their employees wear, when it’s available, and how uniform programs are managed.”Specialists in program design, portal development, and execution strategy for businesses transitioning, scaling, or modernizing their uniform programs, Feury Image Group recently supported a large infrastructure organization through a carefully planned transition away from uniform rental. The effort focused on precise execution: aligning garment selection, employee sizing, inventory planning, and delivery timing to ensure there were no gaps in employee protection or compliance.The experience is now detailed in a new article published by Work Hard Dress Right, a Feury Image Group company, handling uniform sourcing, customization, order fulfillment, and ongoing program support through retail locations and e-commerce. The article illustrates what a well-executed move to a direct-purchase FR program looks like from the perspective of both the organization and its employees, emphasizing continuity, fit, and availability throughout the transition.“Many businesses hesitate to leave uniform rental because the risks feel high,” said Yanicky. “This example shows that when the transition is planned correctly, organizations can gain more control and better garment options without disrupting safety or daily operations.”The featured business operates in high-risk environments where both FR apparel and Class 3 high-visibility garments are required. By delivering replacement apparel ahead of the rental contract’s conclusion, the transition was completed without interruption, employees remainedprotected, and work continued as normal.The full article, “ Leaving Uniform Rental Without Missing a Shift ,” is available at WorkHardDressRight.com and serves as a practical reference for businesses evaluating alternatives to traditional uniform rental programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.