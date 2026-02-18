Indoor Ag-Con 2026 Marks a New Chapter for Controlled Environment Agriculture

Indoor Ag-Con 2026 Indoor Ag-Con,and Inside Grower magazine hosted the 2nd Annual CEAs — Cultivating Excellence Awards. This prestigious awards program is designed to recognize and celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership within the controlled environment agricult Across the two days, the Indoor Ag-Con expo floor stayed busy with growers, suppliers, investors, and tech providers engaged in meaningful conversations. With 263 booths, the show floor showcased solutions spanning lighting, automation, climate control, i

What we saw this year was an industry focused on doing the work. We’re proud that Indoor Ag-Con continues to be the place where the industry comes together to move things forward.” — Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con 2026 concluded at the Westgate Las Vegas last week with a clear takeaway from industry leaders: controlled environment agriculture is entering a new phase — one focused on building strong, sustainable businesses. The conversations throughout the two-day event centered on practical growth, disciplined operations, and long-term success — not on hype, but on execution.With representation from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., U.S. territories, 30 countries — and 263 booths on the trade show floor — Indoor Ag-Con served as a central meeting point for the global CEA community, reinforcing its position as the industry’s annual gathering place.“What we saw this year was an industry focused on doing the work,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO of Indoor Ag-Con. “The conversations were practical and honest, and there’s a real commitment to building strong businesses. We’re proud that Indoor Ag-Con continues to be the place where the industry comes together to move things forward.”Early momentum for 2027 reflects that confidence. Following strong onsite renewals and ongoing exhibitor discussions, the March 24–25, 2027 edition expo floor is on track to be about 70% sold by month’s end.﻿Celebrating Excellence: The 2nd Annual CEA AwardsA highlight of this year’s event was the 2nd Annual CEAs – Cultivating Excellence Awards , which recognized organizations and individuals making meaningful contributions to the industry. Co-hosted by Indoor Ag-Con and Inside Grower magazine, and sponsored by PremierTech, the winners were:• Product Innovation Award: Jiffy Gel by Jiffy Products• Operational Excellence Award: BrightFarms• Trailblazer Award: Dr. Gene GiacomelliThe awards highlighted innovation, operational leadership, and long-standing contributions that continue to shape the future of CEA.Industry Leaders Take Center StageIndoor Ag-Con opened with “ CEA Alliance Insights on the State of the Industry,” moderated by Tom Stenzel, Executive Director of the CEA Alliance, and featuring Aaron Fields, CEO, Campo Caribe; Dane Almassy, Chief Commercial Officer, Local Bounti; Jesper Hansen, Chief Commercial Officer, YesHealth Group; and Josh McClung, Chief Operating Officer, Cox Farms.The panel shared an honest assessment of where the market stands today. Speakers talked about the need to manage capital carefully, deliver consistent quality to retail partners, and use technology in ways that make business sense. They also pointed to opportunities in regional production, hybrid growing models, and the importance of doing a better job explaining CEA’s value to consumers.Day Two continued the conversation with a keynote discussion featuring Dave Chen, Co-Founder & CEO of Equilibrium, and David Verbitsky, President & Managing Director of Verbitsky Capital. They addressed the current investment climate and the growing emphasis on strong fundamentals. While funding is more selective than in previous years, both noted that well-run operations with clear paths to profitability continue to attract interest.Together, the sessions reinforced a consistent message: disciplined growth and sound business practices are shaping the next phase of CEA.A Busy and Engaged Expo FloorAcross the two days, the expo floor stayed busy with growers, suppliers, investors, and tech providers engaged in meaningful conversations. With 263 booths, the show floor showcased solutions spanning lighting, automation, climate control, irrigation, genetics, substrates, data systems, and more.Exhibitors reported productive meetings, new partnerships, and serious discussions focused on improving efficiency, new projects, and strengthening operations. Attendees arrived with specific questions and clear objectives, reinforcing the event’s emphasis on practical solutions and real-world results.The energy on the floor reflected an industry ready to collaborate, refine, and move forward.Education Designed for ExecutionIndoor Ag-Con’s conference program delivered practical insights across multiple crop categories and operational focus areas. Dedicated tracks covered leafy greens, vine crops, berries, sprouts, mushrooms, cannabis, food safety, conventional agriculture, and more.A new feature this year was the debut of Table Talk Sessions, hosted by Doctor Greenhouse — grower-focused networking discussion tables designed to encourage peer-to-peer exchange and real-world problem solving. Expanded pre-show workshops — including a full-day program hosted by the Aquaponics Association and a half-day program designed to showcase indoor agriculture opportunities for traditional open-field growers — further reinforced the event’s emphasis on applied knowledge and operational improvement.Across sessions, the focus remained clear: building stronger businesses through better execution.Community & CollaborationIndoor Ag-Con also continued its commitment to bringing the industry together beyond the classroom and trade show floor.The event officially kicked off with a VIP Welcome Party hosted by Signify and Svensson at Atomic Golf, creating an opportunity for growers, partners, and industry leaders to connect in an informal setting ahead of the conference.The show also recognized the importance of developing the next generation of CEA professionals through the Sollum Student Scholarship program. This year’s recipient, Karli Barton, a Master of Environmental Science student at the University of Guelph, attended Indoor Ag-Con as part of a fully funded scholarship designed to bridge academic research with real-world industry application. The program, sponsored by Sollum, supports emerging leaders through mentorship, networking, and exposure to the latest technologies shaping indoor agriculture.Signature events such as the CEA Alliance Annual Meeting, the co-located International Sprout Growers Association Annual Convention, and the Women in CEA Luncheon created additional opportunities for networking, mentorship, and collaboration across the industry.The event also balanced business with a bit of fun. A DJ and 360 Spin Booth energized the expo floor happy hour, and the show wrap party saw notably stronger attendance than last year. Attendees who participated in a special pre-registration promotion also enjoyed a group outing to The Wizard of Oz at the Las Vegas Sphere.Looking AheadIndoor Ag-Con will return to the Westgate Las Vegas on March 24–25, 2027, continuing its role as the industry’s annual gathering place.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.