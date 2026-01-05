Indoor Ag-Con Announces Opening Day Keynote: CEA Alliance Insights on the State of the Industry

Indoor Ag-Con 2026 Announces Opening Morning Keynote Indoor Ag-Con 2026

Titled 'CEA Alliance Insights on the State of the Industry,' the session features indoor growers examining the challenges, and opportunities shaping the sector.

Controlled environment agriculture is at an important inflection point. This Opening Day keynote brings together experienced operators who are navigating today’s market conditions in real time.” — Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con , the premier event for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), today announced its Opening Day keynote for the February 11–12, 2026 edition at the Westgate Las Vegas. Titled CEA Alliance Insights on the State of the Industry, the session will feature a candid, global discussion with leading indoor growers examining the realities, challenges, and opportunities shaping the sector today.Moderated by Tom Stenzel, Executive Director of the CEA Alliance, the keynote - scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 8:00 AM PST - brings together senior executives from major indoor farming operations spanning multiple commodities and regions, including North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.Keynote panelists include:• Dane Almassy, Chief Commercial Officer, Local Bounti• Aaron Fields, Chief Executive Officer, Campo Caribe• Jesper Hansen, Chief Commercial Officer, YesHealth Group• Josh McClung, Chief Operating Officer, Cox Farms“Controlled environment agriculture is at an important inflection point,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO of Indoor Ag-Con. “This Opening Day keynote brings together experienced operators who are navigating today’s market conditions in real time. Their perspectives—grounded in global operations and hard-won lessons—will set the tone for two days of practical, forward-looking dialogue at Indoor Ag-Con 2026.”Stenzel added, “Growers across the world are adapting to tighter capital, evolving markets, and rising expectations around efficiency and sustainability. This keynote is designed to offer an honest assessment of where the industry stands today and what operators are doing to position themselves for long-term success.”The Opening Day keynote joins Indoor Ag-Con’s Day Two headliner at 8:00 AM PST on Thursday, February 12, 2026, "The State of CEA Finance: Capital Flows, Discipline, and Lessons Learned," featuring Dave Chen, CEO of Equilibrium Capital, and David Verbitsky, President and Managing Director of Verbitsky Capital.Together, the two keynote sessions anchor Indoor Ag-Con 2026’s expanded educational program, which now features 11 crop-and sector-specific tracks covering everything from lettuce and herbs, vine crops, berries, mushrooms, and cannabis to food safety, conventional agriculture, and emerging approaches to CEA. In addition to the conference program, attendees will explore an expo floor filled with innovative technologies and solutions from across the supply chain, along with extensive networking opportunities designed to connect growers, operators, suppliers, investors, and researchers.The 13th annual Indoor Ag-Con will take place February 11–12, 2026, at the Westgate Las Vegas. For more information or to register, visit www.indoor.ag ABOUT INDOOR AG-CONFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse | controlled environment agriculture. The event brings together industry professionals from across the globe to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the CEA sector. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit www.indoor.ag ABOUT CEA ALLIANCEThe CEA Alliance is a membership trade association representing and serving vertical farms and greenhouse producers growing fruits and vegetables in a highly controlled indoor production environment. More information, visit www.ceaalliance.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.