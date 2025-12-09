Indoor Ag-Con Announces Day Two 2026 Keynote: 'The State of CEA Finance: Capital Flows, Discipline, Lessons Learned'

Indoor Ag-Con 2026 Keynote - The State of CEA Finance Indoor Ag-Con 2026

Indoor Ag-Con, the premier event for the controlled environment agriculture sector, announces Day Two keynote for its February 11-12, 2026 event in Las Vegas.

Finance continues to be one of the most important and closely watched aspects of controlled environment agriculture.” — Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con , the largest trade show and conference for the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector, has announced the Day Two keynote for its February 11-12, 2026 event in Las Vegas. Titled “The State of CEA Finance: Capital Flows, Discipline, and Lessons Learned,” the keynote will take place on Thursday, February 12 from 8:00–8:50 AM PST and will feature a fireside chat with two of the most influential voices shaping CEA and agri-food finance: Dave Chen, Co-Founder & CEO of Equilibrium , and David Verbitsky, President & Managing Director of Verbitsky Capital As the industry continues to mature following a decade marked by rapid expansion, shifting capital dynamics, and heightened scrutiny on operational performance, this keynote will offer attendees a candid look at the financial landscape influencing CEA today. The conversation will explore:• How and where capital is moving across the CEA value chain• How financing discipline has evolved since the sector’s early boom years• The risks associated with scaling too quickly• The lessons investors, operators, and suppliers must carry forward to build resilient, profitable businesses“Finance continues to be one of the most important and closely watched aspects of controlled environment agriculture,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “Dave and David bring valuable perspective shaped by years of working across the broader food and agriculture investment landscape. We’re pleased to offer attendees a grounded, practical conversation that will help operators and partners navigate the changing financial environment.”This keynote is part of Indoor Ag-Con’s most comprehensive educational program yet, featuring 11 specialized educational tracks covering vine crops, mushrooms, berries, lettuce & herbs, conventional agriculture, food safety, cannabis, unique approaches, general applications, and more. Attendees will also experience an expo hall showcasing hundreds of CEA technologies and solutions, along with numerous networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful connections and industry-wide collaboration.Speaker ProfilesDave Chen, Co-Founder & CEO, EquilibriumDave is co-founder and CEO of Equilibrium Capital Group which was founded nearly 18 years ago with the mission to build an institutional asset manager focused on sustainable infrastructure investment strategies that could make a positive impact on our climate challenges. Equilibrium invests in sustainable food & agriculture and carbon transition infrastructure. With offices in San Francisco, Portland, and London, the firm serves a global group of institutional investors.Dave started his career at Solectron and at McKinsey. He served as Chairman of the Portland Oregon Branch of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank 2005-2012. He was a general partner of OVP Venture Partners and a co-founder of GeoTrust (acquired by VeriSign). He was a board member of HNCS (NASDAQ) 1999-2002, the pioneer in applying neural net technology to deliver application software for real time credit card fraud detection for the banking sector and in healthcare insurance fraud detection, later merged with FICO (NASDAQ:HNCS, now NYSE:FIC). For the past 15 years, he has also been an Adjunct Professor of Finance at the Kellogg School Management at Northwestern University and Director of the Kellogg Impact Investing Program.David Verbitsky, President & Managing Director, Verbitsky CapitalWith more than 15 years of investment banking and entrepreneurial experience, David Verbitsky has advised on over $200B in M&A and financing transactions across the Agriculture & Food industry. His background includes serving as Global Head of Agriculture & Nutrition Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs; Global Head of AgTech & Sustainable Food Investment Banking at Nomura Greentech; and prior roles within Barclays’ Chemicals & Agriculture investment banking team.David Verbitsky’s experience spans early-stage innovators, family-owned operators, private equity, and large multinationals across the entire Agri-Food value chain. His career also includes venture capital roles, strategic advisory work in agri-food innovation, and operational leadership as CFO of Invaio, an AgTech start-up. He holds an MBA from Rice University and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University.Indoor Ag-Con will announce details of its Opening Morning Keynote—The State of the CEA Industry from the CEA Alliance—in the coming weeks.ABOUT INDOOR AG-CONFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse | controlled environment agriculture (CEA). The event brings together industry professionals from across the globe to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the CEA sector. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit www.indoor.ag

