Columbus, Muscogee County, GA (February 16, 2026) - On Thursday, February 12, 2025, the GBI’s West Georgia Gang Task Force, along with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed 18 search warrants in connection to an investigation into a local trafficking organization operating in Muscogee County, GA, Harris County, GA, and Russell County, AL.

As a result of this operation, the following people were arrested and charged:

Mario Brown, age 39, of Columbus, GA, charged with Use of Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substance and Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate GA Controlled Substance Act.

Maurice Huling, age 51, of Columbus, GA, charged with Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, Sale, or Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession and Use of Drug-Related Objects, and Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Controlled Substance Act.

Antwain Jordon, age 44, of Columbus, GA, charged with Sale of a Schedule I – Fentanyl, Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate GA Controlled Substance Act – Fentanyl, Use of Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substance, Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate GA Controlled Substance – Cocaine, and Sale of Cocaine.

Joseph Knight, age 53, of Columbus, GA, charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony – Marijuana, Use of Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), 4 counts of Receipt, Possession or Transfer of Firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony 1st Offender, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of Cocaine.

Reginald Brown, age 63, of Columbus, GA, charged with 2 Counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Jimmie Fluellen, age 45, of Hamilton, GA, charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Cocaine, Sale of Fentanyl, Sale of Cocaine, Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate GA Controlled Substance Act - Cocaine, Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate GA Controlled Substance Act - Fentanyl, Use of Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substance, 2 Counts of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, VGCSA SCH II - Hydrocodone, Possession of THC – SCH I with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug-Related Object, and Possession of Marijuana.

Forger Baker, age 52, of Columbus, GA, charged with Trafficking of Controlled Substance – Cocaine, Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, Tampering with Evidence, Possession and use of Drug-Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana, less than 1 oz, and Receipt, Possession, or Transfer of Firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender.

Randolph Lawrence, age 68, of Columbus, GA, charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substance, Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate GA Controlled Substance Act - Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Less than 1oz, 3 counts of Receipt, and Possession or Transfer of Firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony 1st Offender.

Darnell Tidwell, age 40, of Columbus, GA, charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony – Marijuana and Use of Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substance.

Mia Brannum, age 40, of Columbus, GA, charged with Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – THC.

Carl Wright, age 57, of Columbus, GA, charged with Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate GA Controlled Substance Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, Receipt, Possession, or Transfer of Firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony 1st Offender, Possession of Hydrocodone with Intent to Distribute, Possession and use of Drug-Related Objects, and Possession/Manufacture/ Distribute Controlled Substance - Marijuana - Within 1,000 Ft of Schools – Motor Vehicle.

Deaunte Nobles, age 41, of Columbus, GA, charged with Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate GA Control Substance Act – Fentanyl, Use of a Communication Facility in the Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substance, Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate GA Controlled Substance Act – Cocaine, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Adderall, Possession of a Schedule Controlled Substance – Ecstasy, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Xanax, and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – THC Wax.

Thaddeus Johnson, age 59, of Columbus, GA, charged with Conspiracy to Violate GA Controlled Substance Act and Use of Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony involving Controlled Substance.

During the 18 search warrants, approximately 2.2 pounds of suspected Cocaine, approximately 46 grams of suspected Fentanyl, approximately 2.5 pounds of suspected Marijuana, approximately 105 grams of suspected THC, approximately 101 suspected Hydrocodone Pills, and other assorted pills and drugs were seized. The total value of the drugs seized was $126,321.00. The MCSO also seized $101,035.12 in U.S. currency and 14 vehicles.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional arrests and charges are expected.

The West Georgia Gang Task Force covers an 11-county area in West Georgia, including Chattahoochee, Harris, Heard, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, and Upson counties.

The West Georgia Gang Task Force is a GBI led multi-jurisdictional gang task force consisting of GBI Agents, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department, the LaGrange Police Department, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.