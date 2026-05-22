Ivey, Wilkinson County, GA (May 21, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Austin Marcus Allred, age 20, of Ivey, Georgia, with Malice Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the death of Tylan Ar’tavious Horne, age 25, of McIntyre, GA.

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, at about 1:00 a.m., the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a home in the 100 block of Morningside Drive in Ivey, GA. WCSO requested the GBI to assist with the investigation. The preliminary investigation revealed Allred entered the home and shot at Horne, striking him. Allred left the scene and later returned. Horne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allred is currently booked at the Wilkinson County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.