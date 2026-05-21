Zebulon, Pike County, GA (May 21, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Jonathon Curtis Stone, age 23, of Zebulon, Georgia, with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

Beginning in January of 2025, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit received multiple Cyber Tipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to Georgia and resulted in Stone’s arrest in Pike County.

Stone was arrested on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, and booked into the Pike County Jail.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a tip via the NCMEC CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.