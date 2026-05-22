Waycross, GA (May 22, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Shacondra Ashley Minor, age 33, of Ware County, GA, with Simple Battery, Cruelty to an Inmate, and Violation of Oath of Office. Minor is a former jailer with the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 5, 2026, the Ware County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate an April 30, 2026, use-of-force incident at the Ware County Jail involving jailers and a female inmate. During this incident, the inmate sustained non-life-threatening injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

As a result of this investigation, Minor was arrested after being dismissed from her position at the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

Minor is currently booked at the Ware County Jail.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.