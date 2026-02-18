Openforce Integrates with Key Software Systems and Dispatch Science, Leading TMS Providers

Integrations with Key Software Systems and Dispatch Science unify independent contractor onboarding, compliance, insurance, dispatch, and payments.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openforce , the leading compliance and workforce management platform for commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractors, today announced new strategic integrations with Transportation Management System (TMS) providers Key Software Systems and Dispatch Science.The integrations create a connected, end-to-end workflow that links independent contractor onboarding, compliance, insurance, settlement, and deductions directly with transportation operations. Contracting companies can move faster from contractor approval to dispatch while reducing compliance risk, manual work, and operational friction.“These integrations deliver immediate, tangible value to mutual clients by eliminating the costly historical gaps between compliance and operations,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. “These integrations allow transportation and logistics companies to achieve operational excellence and 1099 compliance. Our TMS integration strategy allows each system to do what it does best; the TMS manages execution, while Openforce handles the complexity of compliance, insurance, and payments. Together, we’re enabling transportation businesses to scale 1099 programs quickly, confidently, and compliantly.”As transportation organizations increasingly rely on independent contractors to meet demand, fragmented systems and manual processes have become a barrier to scale. Openforce’s TMS integrations ensure only approved; compliant independent contractors flow directly into operational systems, eliminating manual handoffs, improving data accuracy, and accelerating productivity.“We couldn’t be more excited about announcing our partnership with Openforce,” said Charlie Pisciotta, President of Key Software Systems. “The integration between our platforms allows customers to eliminate manual processes, reduce compliance risks, and accelerate contractor onboarding while maintaining full operational visibility; and that’s just the start. Openforce has been a phenomenal partner, and they share our vision of empowering logistics providers through automation and innovation.”“At Dispatch Science, our cloud‑native TMS is built to shape the next era of logistics, not just keep pace with it,” commented Arthur Axelrad, CEO & Co-Founder, Dispatch Science. “Partnering with Openforce accelerates that mission by uniting two powerful platforms to eliminate friction, elevate compliance, and unlock truly scalable contractor operations. This integration isn’t just an improvement; it’s a catalyst for the future of intelligent, connected delivery ecosystems.”Openforce serves as the system of record for 1099 onboarding, compliance, insurance, and payments, while TMS partners support dispatch, routing, and execution. Once a contractor is approved in Openforce, their status is automatically synchronized with the TMS, enabling seamless progression from onboarding to dispatch.For mutual clients, the impact is measurable: independent contractor time-to-productivity drops from weeks to days, compliance visibility moves to real-time monitoring, and the administrative burden that previously consumed management attention is automated. The result is a scalable foundation for growth without added complexity, while minimizing misclassification risk and settlement errors. This will deliver a smoother, more transparent independent contractor experience.As independent contractor networks continue to expand across transportation and logistics, Openforce’s growing TMS partner ecosystem reflects the industry’s shift toward integrated platforms that unify compliance, operations, and payments, supporting long-term, compliant scale.About OpenforceOpenforceis the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud- based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners About Key Software SystemsKey Software Systems provides performance-driven Delivery Management and Optimization software for final mile carriers, drivers, shippers, 3PLs. Its comprehensive platform is designed to automate operations, optimize driver performance, and strengthen brand visibility through a robust set of tools that connect every stakeholder across the delivery lifecycle. By streamlining workflows and enhancing real-time execution, Key Software Systems enables logistics organizations to operate more efficiently, scale with confidence, and deliver exceptional service.About Dispatch ScienceDispatch Science is a cloud-native transportation management system, purpose-built for last-mile shippers, couriers, and delivery businesses. Powered by cutting-edge AI and intelligent algorithms, the platform puts route optimization and driver performance at the heart of operations—driving faster deliveries, reducing costs, and maximizing fleet efficiency. From seamless order entry to automated billing, with real-time visibility, Dispatch Science transforms every step of delivery workflows, enabling logistics businesses to scale smarter, serve customers better, and stay ahead of the competition.

