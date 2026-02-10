Arizona Court Rules Openforce’s Lawsuit Against GigSafe and CEO David Pickerell Can Proceed

Court rules Openforce’s claims for misappropriation of trade secrets and breach of contract against GigSafe and its CEO can proceed in Arizona federal court.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 30, 2026, a district court judge for the United States District Court for the District of Arizona issued an order, available at this link , granting in part and denying in part motions to dismiss filed by Para, Inc. (d/b/a GigSafe) and its CEO, David Pickerell. Gigsafe and Mr. Pickerell filed motions seeking dismissal of Openforce ’s lawsuit.The Court denied defendants’ motion about jurisdiction, ruling that Openforce’s lawsuit against defendants can proceed in Arizona federal court. The Court also ruled that Openforce properly stated its claims against defendants for the alleged breach of contract, misappropriation of trade secrets under the Federal Defend Trade Secrets Act and Arizona Uniform Trade Secrets Act, and unfair competition. The Court ruled that Openforce’s claims for tortious interference with contract and business expectancy, fraudulent misrepresentation, fraudulent inducement, and unjust enrichment should be dismissed, though the court allowed Openforce the opportunity to replead these claims.“The Court denied GigSafe’s and Mr. Pickerell’s motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing Openforce’s lawsuit to proceed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona”, said Wendy Greenland, Openforce CEO.Openforce is represented by David S. Almeling, Patrick V. Plassio, and Christopher B. Phillips of O’Melveny & Myers LLP and Cameron A. Fine and Madeline A. Cordray of DLA Piper LLP (US). The case is pending in the District of Arizona, Case Number 2:25-cv-01645-DWL. The formal Legal Complaint and Joint Stipulation are also available at https://oforce.com/legal-complaint About OpenforceOpenforceis the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud- based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners . Learn more at www.oforce.com

