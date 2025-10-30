Openforce Launches New, AI-Based User Portal

New unified, simplified AI-built portal puts independent contractor tools & insights at users’ fingertips, supporting faster onboarding & stronger engagement.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openforce , the leading software platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractors (IC vendors), today announced the official launch of its new Vendor Portal, built with AI at its core and designed to serve as the foundation for future AI innovation across the Openforce ecosystem. The new portal was initially rolled out to select users as a pilot release to incorporate client and IC vendor feedback and is now fully available through the Openforce platform.The Vendor Portal delivers a faster, more intuitive way for IC vendors to access settlements, compliance information, client contracts, and onboarding progress through a single, streamlined interface. It simplifies daily workflows, reduces administrative overhead, and provides transparent settlement tracking and real-time updates on enrollment and document status.“Independent contractors are the backbone of many industries, and the tools they use should support them every step of the way,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO at Openforce. “The Vendor Portal is designed to make their workday easier, with everything they need at their fingertips. At the same time, it gives contracting companies better visibility, faster onboarding, and a more engaged, productive contractor network.”The reimagined portal provides many core benefits for IC vendors, including simplified access to critical information to onboard quickly and clearer visibility into settlements and documents. For contracting companies, the Vendor Portal delivers faster contractor onboarding, higher completion rates, fewer support requests, and improved network engagement, leading to stronger operational efficiency and workforce readiness.“Our engineering team focused on creating an experience that is intuitive, reliable, and scalable,” said Jared Allen, CTO at Openforce. “Vendors can navigate the portal quickly, track their progress in real time, and manage their work with greater control. Contracting companies see the benefits immediately with faster access to ready-to-work contractors and reduced administrative effort.”This launch reflects Openforce’s commitment to continuous innovation and delivering practical, scalable solutions that support contractor success and business growth. The Vendor Portal is one in a long line of innovations designed to transform the way independent contractors and contracting companies work and grow together. Openforce continues to invest in smarter, more connected tools that streamline operations, improve visibility, and enable faster, more efficient outcomes across extended contractor networks.About OpenforceOpenforceis the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud- based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.