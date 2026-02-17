ROKiT Oxygen and Bath Rugby Announce New Partnership

ROKiT Oxygen is an Official Partner of Bath Rugby

ROKiT Oxygen becomes Bath Rugby Official Partner and sleeve sponsor for the remainder of the 2025/26 season, with long-term partnership ambitions

rugby as a sport perfectly represents the physical intensity and performance demands that ROKiT Oxygen is designed to support” — Jonathan Kendrick

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bath Rugby is excited to announce a new partnership with global consumer products, drinks, technology and lifestyle brand ROKiT Industries through which ROKiT Oxygen will become the club's official sleeve sponsor for the remainder of the current season, with a shared ambition to build a long-term partnership beyond this campaign.ROKiT is renowned for its diverse portfolio of products and ventures across technology, entertainment, health & wellbeing. Central to the partnership is ROKiT Oxygen, the company's high-quality oxygen product, which aligns naturally with elite sport and the physical demands of high-performance athletes.Designed to support recovery, enhance mental focus and performance during intense physical activity, ROKiT Oxygen reflects Bath Rugby’s commitment to physical performance, player wellbeing and preparing athletes to perform at the highest level week in, week out.Bath Rugby's Commercial Director, James Bibby, said: "We are thrilled to welcome ROKiT to the Bath Rugby family. This partnership is about more than shirt branding; it’s about alignment in mindset. Performance, resilience, and innovation sit at the heart of what we do, and ROKiT Oxygen’s focus on supporting physical output and recovery makes this a natural and exciting fit for our Club.”Of the collaboration, Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT said: "Partnering with Bath Rugby is an exciting step for our ROKiT Oxygen brand. Bath is a phenomenal rugby club competing at the highest level, and rugby as a sport perfectly represents the physical intensity and performance demands that ROKiT Oxygen is designed to support. This partnership allows us to bring our products to life in an elite sporting environment, with a clear vision for long-term collaboration.”With both parties aligned on innovation, ambition, and future growth, this new partnership marks the beginning of a compelling journey for ROKiT and Bath Rugby.More information at www.rokit.com and www.rokitoxygen.com

