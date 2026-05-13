ROKiT OFF BMW F 900 R CUP SET FOR OPENING ROUND OF THE 2026 BRITISH SUPERBIKE SEASON

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The ROKiT OFF BMW F 900 R Cup is set for the first round of the season, supporting the 2026 British Superbike Championship, at Donington Park from 15-17 May

We’re proud to support a series that shares our enthusiasm for innovation, performance and the wider motorcycle community” — Jonathan Kendrick

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now entering its fourth season, the one-make championship continues to establish itself as one of the most exciting and accessible racing series in UK motorcycle racing. Designed to showcase close, competitive racing, while offering a clear pathway for emerging talent, the championship will once again feature a packed nine-round calendar alongside the British Superbike Championship.Returning title sponsor ROKiT OFF continues its partnership with BMW Motorrad into 2026, following a previously successful season supporting the series.ROKiT OFF, developed in conjunction with a motorcycle OEM, cleans and protects all motorcycle surfaces and is especially effective, yet kind, to modern motorcycle paintwork while helping to protect and enhance older bikes.Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT, commented: “We’re delighted to continue as title sponsor of the BMW F 900 R Cup following a hugely successful partnership last season. The championship has built a fantastic reputation for producing entertaining racing and attracting passionate riders and fans alike. We’re proud to support a series that shares our enthusiasm for innovation, performance and the wider motorcycle community.”The championship will once again offer a substantial prize structure, with a total prize fund of £56,000 available across the season. Prize money will be awarded throughout each race weekend across the Heat Races, the R&G Last Chance Qualifier and the Main Event, rewarding consistency and performance throughout the championship.In addition, the 2026 championship winner will be awarded a brand-new BMW S 1000 RR, giving the champion an ideal platform to progress into higher levels of competition, including the National Superstock 1000 Championship.The championship has also continued to attract high-profile names from across the British racing scene. During the 2025 season, reigning British Superbike Champion Kyle Ryde and fellow British Superbike racer Storm Stacey appeared with wildcard rides at the Donington Park WorldSBK support round, enhancing excitement and visibility of the series, as they pitted themselves against the rest of the 46-strong field.The championship also continues to demonstrate its role as a valuable development platform within motorcycle racing. Last season’s ROKiT OFF BMW F 900 R Cup Champion, Barry Burrell, is set to compete at this year’s Isle of Man TT on the motorcycle obtained as part of his championship-winning season.At the centre of the championship is the BMW F 900 R, powered by a responsive 105 hp parallel-twin engine that combines strong performance with approachable handling. Its lightweight chassis, sharp roadster styling and agile character make it ideally suited to the close, competitive nature of one-make racing.The complete race-ready package is available through BMW Motorrad UK retailers from £13,242 inc VAT, including a brand-new BMW F 900 R, ECU upgrade and a full race conversion kit. BMW Financial Services also offers tailored finance solutions, helping make entry into the championship more attainable for aspiring riders.To maintain close competition throughout the grid, every motorcycle is built to an identical race specification. Each bike is equipped with premium performance components including K-Tech suspension upgrades, a full Arrow exhaust system, rearsets, quickshifter and dedicated race bodywork, ensuring a consistent and highly competitive platform for all entrants.Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad UK Head of Marketing & PR, said: “As the BMW F 900 R Cup enters its fourth season, the championship continues to go from strength to strength. The series has established itself as a genuinely exciting platform for riders of all backgrounds, delivering close racing and an accessible route into national-level competition. The evolution of the F 900 R for 2026, combined with the continued support from our partners and the British Superbike Championship, means we’re expecting another incredibly competitive season.”Stuart Higgs, British Superbike Series Director, added: “The BMW F 900 R Cup has become an important part of the British Superbike Championship package, consistently delivering close competition and exciting racing for spectators. Entering its fourth year, the championship continues to attract strong grids and talented riders, while also providing an affordable and professionally run pathway within the sport. The continued involvement of BMW Motorrad UK and ROKiT OFF ensures the series remains in a very strong position moving forward.”With the addition of a new circuit to the calendar, growing grids, strong manufacturer support and a proven platform for rider development, the 2026 ROKiT OFF BMW F 900 R Cup is set to deliver another season of close, competitive racing.For more information about the series or full race reports visit:

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