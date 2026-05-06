ROKiT Tyres Partners with BMW Academy to Equip Track Instruction Fleet with Supermaxx Hyper Sport Tyres

BMW Academy with ROKiT Tyres BMW Academy instructors Kieran & Christian Smith ROKiT Off being demonstrated to Steve Plater

The BMW Academy’s fleet of BMW S1000RR motorcycles will be fitted exclusively with the new ROKiT Supermaxx hypersport tyres

Having the ROKiT Supermaxx hyper sport tyres used on the Academy’s BMW S1000RR machines provides the ideal environment to showcase the tyre’s capabilities on track” — Jonathan Kendrick

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The partnership brings together high-performance tyre technology and world-class rider training. The BMW Academy delivers advanced track instruction to riders seeking to refine their skills in a controlled, professional environment, using the BMW S1000RR—one of the most capable superbikes on the market.Through this collaboration, every motorcycle in the Academy’s training fleet will now run on ROKiT Supermaxx hyper sport tyres, designed to deliver exceptional grip, stability, and feedback under demanding track conditions.“We are delighted to partner with the BMW Academy,” said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT Tyres. “Their commitment to excellence in rider training perfectly aligns with our focus on performance and safety. Having the ROKiT Supermaxx hyper sport tyres used on the Academy’s BMW S1000RR machines provides the ideal environment to showcase the tyre’s capabilities on track.”The BMW Academy’s instructors work with riders of varying experience levels, offering advanced tuition focused on technique, confidence, and precision riding. The addition of ROKiT Supermaxx tyres will further enhance the performance and consistency of the Academy’s motorcyclesduring high-intensity training sessions.A representative from the BMW Academy added: “The performance and feedback from a tyre are critical for both rider confidence and effective instruction. We’re excited to be working with ROKiT Tyres and to equip our fleet with the Supermaxx hyper sport tyres as we continue to deliverpremium track training experiences.”The partnership will see ROKiT Tyres featured across the BMW Academy programme at Mallory Park, reinforcing both brands’ commitment to performance, innovation, and rider development.About ROKiT Tyres www.rokittyres.com and www.rokit.com ROKiT Tyres develops high-performance motorcycle tyres designed to deliver exceptional grip, control, and durability across road and track environments.About the BMW AcademyBased at Mallory Park, the BMW Academy provides advanced motorcycle track instruction using BMW S1000RR motorcycles, helping riders refine their skills through professional coaching in a safe and controlled circuit setting.

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