ROKiT Tyres Partners with BMW Academy to Equip Track Instruction Fleet with Supermaxx Hyper Sport Tyres
The BMW Academy’s fleet of BMW S1000RR motorcycles will be fitted exclusively with the new ROKiT Supermaxx hypersport tyres
Through this collaboration, every motorcycle in the Academy’s training fleet will now run on ROKiT Supermaxx hyper sport tyres, designed to deliver exceptional grip, stability, and feedback under demanding track conditions.
“We are delighted to partner with the BMW Academy,” said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT Tyres. “Their commitment to excellence in rider training perfectly aligns with our focus on performance and safety. Having the ROKiT Supermaxx hyper sport tyres used on the Academy’s BMW S1000RR machines provides the ideal environment to showcase the tyre’s capabilities on track.”
The BMW Academy’s instructors work with riders of varying experience levels, offering advanced tuition focused on technique, confidence, and precision riding. The addition of ROKiT Supermaxx tyres will further enhance the performance and consistency of the Academy’s motorcyclesduring high-intensity training sessions.
A representative from the BMW Academy added: “The performance and feedback from a tyre are critical for both rider confidence and effective instruction. We’re excited to be working with ROKiT Tyres and to equip our fleet with the Supermaxx hyper sport tyres as we continue to deliverpremium track training experiences.”
The partnership will see ROKiT Tyres featured across the BMW Academy programme at Mallory Park, reinforcing both brands’ commitment to performance, innovation, and rider development.
About ROKiT Tyres
www.rokittyres.com and www.rokit.com
ROKiT Tyres develops high-performance motorcycle tyres designed to deliver exceptional grip, control, and durability across road and track environments.
About the BMW Academy
Based at Mallory Park, the BMW Academy provides advanced motorcycle track instruction using BMW S1000RR motorcycles, helping riders refine their skills through professional coaching in a safe and controlled circuit setting.
Bruce Renny
ROKiT Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.