ROKiT partners with CPD to distribute ROKiT OFF products across the United States

ROKiT OFF now available across the US BMW Academy instructors Kieran & Christian Smith

CPD becomes ROKiT’s US distributor for ROKiT OFF's Clean and Protect product range developed for optimum motorcycle care and maintenance

We've enjoyed tremendous success with our ROKiT OFF in the UK and in Europe and we can now look forward to delivering these best-in-market products to motorcycle owners Stateside.” — Jonathan Kendrick

KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROKiT, proud sponsors of the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and in the USA of PRMX Racing Team in the 2026 AMA Supercross Championship, market a range of affordably-priced yet high-performance premium products designed and formulated specifically for the care, protection and maintenance of motorcycles.ROKiT OFF, developed in conjunction with a motorcycle OEM, cleans and protects all motorcycle surfaces and is especially effective, yet kind, to modern motorcycle paintwork while helping to protect and enhance older bikes.CPD, based in Marshall, Texas, represents selected international manufacturers, supplying to dealers and consumers across the United States, creating cohesive stability by covering the entire nation with solid representation of the best products available worldwide.Jonathan Kendrick, the Chairman and co-founder of ROKiT, said "We've enjoyed tremendous success with our ROKiT OFF motorcycle products in the UK and in Europe so we're delighted to have partnered with CPD to distribute our range across the United States and we can now look forward to delivering these best-in-market products to motorcycle owners Stateside."Mark Berg, Owner / Operator of CPD commented: "ROKiT is a well-known and respected brand in UK / Europe and beyond with the highest quality of products in the powersports industry. We at CPD are thrilled on the future of this partnership with such an innovative brand."ROKiT's full range of products, which have been developed in conjunction their OEM partner with 20+ years experience in automotive paintwork protection, includes stand-out products:Rapid Clean & Protect: Formulated to leave a super smooth protective and hydrophobic protective layer on surfaces to protect against heat, UV and scratches with anti-static finish minimising dust build-up.· Ceramic Dura Coat Spray: Created especially for bikes, to provide a DIY ceramic application that provides ultimate surface protection yet created to flex as fairings move. Used with ROKiT's Ceramic Wash, it uniquely creates a two layer surface protection.· Dura Seal Anti-Corrosion: A surface protector against salt, dirt, grime and all forms of corrosion, independently proven to massively outperform rival products.· Rain OFF: A ceramic rain repellent for use on visors, goggles and screens.· Fuel System Treatment: A fuel stabiliser and also a cleaner of carburettor and injectors.· Bug & Tar Remover: Specifically created for bike surfaces, to be strong and effective on spots and stains yet kind on paintwork. When used with Rapid Clean & Protect, surfaces are easier to clean.· Boots & Textile Cleaner: Created for all motorcycle kit from textiles to leather and plastics.More information at https://www.cpd-usa.com and www.rokit.com

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