MedUX and Iquall Networks Align to Drive CX-Centric Network Automation

Iquall Networks

Partnership integrates large-scale QoE intelligence with governed, multi-domain network automation to enable closed-loop, CX-driven operations at Tier 1 scale.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedUX and Iquall Networks announce a strategic partnership designed to transform network operations by bringing real user experience data directly into AI-driven automation workflows. The collaboration combines MedUX’s large-scale, crowdsourced Quality of Experience (QoE) intelligence with Iquall’s solutions based on the MAT Suite , a comprehensive multi-vendor Network Automation & Orchestration Suite built to operate at Tier 1, telco-scale environments.Turning Real-World Experience into AI-Driven Network ActionMedUX Crowdsourcing delivers distributed, real-world end-user experience data through passive and active measurement technologies deployed globally. The platform provides performance metrics such as download, upload and latency, along with Social Media and Video KPIs, enriched with device, network and geolocation context. This allows operators to benchmark service quality across regions and detect degradations as they emerge in the field.By integrating this intelligence into automation solutions built on the MAT Suite, operators can use QoE signals as live operational inputs. The MAT Suite provides a secure and scalable DevOps-aligned environment designed to orchestrate and execute multi-domain automation use cases across RAN, Core, IP and IT domains.Beyond workflow orchestration, the MAT Suite directly interacts with network elements and operational systems, enabling automated remediation actions such as configuration adjustments, policy enforcement, traffic re-optimization and controlled service recovery, all within a production-grade governance framework.From Detection to ExecutionWhen MedUX identifies patterns of poor experience or early degradation, these insights are transformed into actionable signals that the MAT Suite processes to initiate AI-powered remediation workflows. This enables operators to:• Shorten detection-to-action cycles in live production environments• Prioritize remediation based on real customer impact at cell, cluster or service level• Execute corrective actions directly on network elements while maintaining traceability and operational safeguardsThe MAT Suite’s open and extensible architecture ensures seamless integration with OSS, BSS, probes, inventories, ticketing systems and AI/ML engines, enabling end-to-end visibility and controlled automation across heterogeneous, brownfield infrastructures.By aligning real customer experience data with automated execution capabilities, the partnership enables measurable improvements in SLA performance, operational consistency and overall service quality.Advancing Toward Autonomous, Customer-Centric NetworksMedUX and Iquall Networks share a common vision: network evolution must be guided by real customer experience and executed within production-grade operational frameworks.By combining large-scale QoE intelligence with a multi-domain, vendor-agnostic automation suite proven in Tier 1 deployments, this partnership enables operators, regulators and digital enterprises to accelerate their journey toward intelligent, resilient and customer-centric network operations.For more information or to request a demo, please contact:MedUX: hello@medux.comIquall Networks: hello@iquall.netAbout MedUXMedUX is the leading Quality of Experience (QoE) company, providing comprehensive and innovative solutions for measuring the performance of fixed, mobile, and TV telecommunications networks for telecom operators, governments, and digital enterprises. With a focus on delivering grand scale, end-to-end network, and service visibility, MedUX leverages real-time customer perspective data and advanced analytics to ensure quality and regulatory compliance, while also offering valuable insights for optimizing networks and improving customer experiences. With a presence in over 25 countries across Europe, America, Africa, and the Middle East, and monitoring over 60 operators worldwide, MedUX’s patented technology and expertise make it a trusted partner or improving the digital experiences of customers everywhere.About Iquall NetworksIquall Networks is a telecom-oriented software company specializing in Network Automation. Since 2008, we have consistently provided innovative telecommunications services and software platforms that enhance the operations and efficiency of communication service providers (CSPs).Our solutions address key challenges faced by CSPs, such as challenges in fulfilling SLAs, which can lead to customer experience issues, delays in launching new services, and the complexity and slow pace of innovation. By automating critical processes, we help service providers reduce operational inefficiencies, mitigate technical debt, and improve governance across network automation.With over 100 integrations and more than 500 automation use cases, we are enabling DevOps practices to drive operational efficiency and technological innovation in Tier 1 and Tier 2 CSPs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.