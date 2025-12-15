Iquall Networks and VIAVI Solutions Unveil Joint Blueprint to Accelerate the Path to Autonomous Networks for Tier-1 CSPs

Iquall Networks

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iquall Networks and Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the successful implementation of a joint blueprint designed to accelerate Tier-1 CSPs on their journey to Autonomous Network Level 4 (ANL4).Already in production at a Tier-1 operator and recently demonstrated at a TM Forum Catalyst, this collaboration combines the advanced analytics and monitoring capabilities of VIAVI’s NITRO® AIOps portfolio with the orchestration and automation strength of Iquall Networks’ MAT Suite , enabling productive closed loops with full traceability and governance.Frictionless SynergyBuilt on the TM Forum CLADRA reference framework, the blueprint integrates analytics, event correlation, multi-domain orchestration, and policy-driven automation within a standardized architecture.The result is an open, replicable model that reduces mean time to resolution, improves operational efficiency, and advances maturity toward fully autonomous operations, where networks can make and execute decisions automatically under human supervision.This collaboration demonstrates how VIAVI and Iquall Networks are making zero-touch operations a near-term reality, turning the vision of autonomous networks into a concrete operational framework that blends intelligence and automation seamlessly.“This blueprint proves that Autonomous Networks Level 4 is not a distant vision but a reality already operating in Tier-1 networks. Collaborating with VIAVI allowed us to bring together the best of analytics and the secure, governed action capabilities of the MAT Suite,” said Matías Lambert, CEO of Iquall Networks.“Operators are aspiring to build networks that can anticipate, adapt, and act when it comes to complex network issues. By partnering with Iquall Networks, we’re making that a reality, delivering a blueprint applied in a live, Tier-1 environment that improves operational efficiency, dramatically accelerates the path to autonomous operations, and leads to an even better customer experience,” said Deepak Shahane, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Enablement, VIAVI.Toward a Replicable Model for the IndustryThe joint work between VIAVI and Iquall Networks was featured in the TM Forum Catalyst 2025 project “ CX Optimization via AI-driven SOC over Autonomous Networks ,” a collaborative initiative that brought together industry leaders to demonstrate how AI-driven analytics and governed automation can enhance customer experience in autonomous network environments.Building on the success of this first phase, both companies will participate in Phase 2 of the Catalyst in 2026, expanding the scope to new domains and use cases.The goal is to provide the industry with a proven, open, and standardized blueprint that serves as a reference for accelerating the adoption of autonomous networks and advancing toward ANL4 maturity.About Iquall NetworksIquall Networks is a telecom-oriented software company specializing in Network Automation. Since 2008, we have consistently provided innovative telecommunications services and software platforms that enhance the operations and efficiency of communication service providers (CSPs).Our solutions address key challenges faced by CSPs, such as challenges in fulfilling SLAs, which can lead to customer experience issues, delays in launching new services, and the complexity and slow pace of innovation. By automating critical processes, we help service providers reduce operational inefficiencies, mitigate technical debt, and improve governance across network automation. With over 100 integrations and more than 500 automation use cases, we are enabling DevOps practices to drive operational efficiency and technological innovation in Tier 1 and Tier 2 CSPs.About VIAVIVIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com . Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

