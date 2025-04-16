Matías Lambert, CEO of Iquall Networks, Publishes AI-Driven Autonomous Networks: A Strategic and Technical Guide

A practical guide by Matías Lambert to help telecom leaders build autonomous networks—brick by brick—with AI, automation, and industry frameworks.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matías Lambert, CEO of Iquall Networks , has released AI-Driven Autonomous Networks: A Strategic and Technical Guide—a timely and essential contribution for telecom leaders navigating the complexities of automation, AI, and operational transformation.Initially conceived as an internal guide to unify Iquall’s vision, the book quickly evolved into something broader when Lambert recognized that many CTOs and decision-makers in telecom face a similar challenge: turning strategic ambitions of autonomy into tangible, technically grounded progress—without losing sight of business goals.“Autonomy is now a strategic imperative. But the path forward is often unclear. This guide aims to offer clarity—not by claiming to have the truth, but by sharing our framework and helping others move forward brick by brick,” said Matías Lambert, CEO of Iquall Networks.The guide explores:• The key differences between automation and true network autonomy.• The four foundational pillars of autonomous operations: observability, AI, intent-driven policy, and orchestration.• How autonomy plays out in specific network domains, including RAN, Transport, Core, and Fixed Access.• The architecture of the automation stack, along with DevOps strategies for continuous delivery.• The operational and cultural shifts required—new roles, governance models, and KPIs that make autonomy measurable and sustainable.Built on real-world experience, TM Forum frameworks, and open standards, Lambert’s book is both strategic and technical—designed to help telecom leaders envision the future and begin building it, brick by brick.AI-Driven Autonomous Networks: A Strategic and Technical Guide is now available on Amazon in digital format. Telecom professionals and technology leaders are invited to explore this practical roadmap toward autonomous operations.About Iquall NetworksIquall Networks is a telecom-oriented software company specializing in Network Automation . Since 2008, we have consistently provided innovative telecommunications services and software platforms that enhance the operations and efficiency of communication service providers (CSPs).Our solutions address key challenges faced by CSPs, such as challenges in fulfilling SLAs, which can lead to customer experience issues, delays in launching new services, and the complexity and slow pace of innovation. By automating critical processes, we help service providers reduce operational inefficiencies, mitigate technical debt, and improve governance across network automation.With over 100 integrations and more than 500 automation use cases, we are enabling DevOps practices to drive operational efficiency and technological innovation in Tier 1 and Tier 2 CSPs. www.iquall.net

