NÎMES URBAN TRAIL, MORE THAN JUST SPORT

NIMES, FRANCE, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th edition of the Nîmes Urban Trail delivered on all its promises, attracting more than 15,000 participants and 40,000 spectators over two days, showcasing Nîmes at its very best: a festive, sporting, tourist-friendly and extraordinarily welcoming city.The third largest public gathering in the city, the Nîmes Urban Trail (NUT) once again exceeded all expectations of the City of Nîmes and its organiser YESWERUN. The weekend of 14-15 February 2026 was one that set the ancient city centre, once the heart of Roman France, alight with activity, and drew attention both from within France and across the globe towards the iconic city – with 40% of participants coming from outside the local Gard region, representing 94 French departments and 47 countries globally, with Spain and Belgium being particularly strongly represented among athletes.The Nîmes Urban Trail further has once again cemented its position as the leading urban trail event in France and in Europe.The tone was set on Saturday afternoon, when more than 1,300 children aged 4 to 11 took part in their own “MINI NUT” on the forecourt of the Nîmes Arena, following a looped course inside and around the Roman amphitheatre. This is further proof that Nîmes Urban Trail has become an unmissable, family-friendly event for all ages, and a highlight of the calendar for locals, who made up 27% of the total 2026 participants.A picturesque postcard of "Roman Nîmes" – and one which is accessible to runners and walkers alike – the event opened the doors of around fifty iconic and lesser-known sites to participants seeking a truly original sporting, festive, historical and cultural experience.The social dimension of the Nîmes Urban Trail continues to grow, with outreach to priority neighbourhoods across the city (routes, recruitment, activities and volunteer mobilisation), moving encounters between participants and residents of several care homes (EHPADs) and Nîmes University Hospital (CHU), as well as routes passing through several medico-educational institutes and the Departmental Children’s Home.Nîmes Urban Trail 2026 featured a record 53 sites along its routes, 12 of which were included for the first time:The Palais de Justice (including passage through the main hall)The h2 Convention CentreThe Wine Bar (Le Cheval Blanc hotel)La Comédie nightclubUn, Dos, Tres barThe “Double Cadereaux” nightclub beneath the former Alès roadJean Rostand Secondary SchoolThe Departmental Children’s HomeTennis Club Nîmois“Expo de Ouf” alleywaysMauvais Quartier bar-restaurantNot to mention the Town Hall, where participants climbed the monumental staircase with its crocodile sculptures for the first time, and passed through both the Wedding Hall and the Council Chamber.RESULTS – NÎMES URBAN TRAIL 202642 KMWorld specialist in the discipline, Alsatian Sébastien Spehler retained his title with a stratospheric time of 2h50 (almost 15 km/h). An international-level athlete renowned in the ultra-trail world, he finished ahead of local runners Elio Colombino (3h05) and Emmanuel Gault (3h17).In the women’s race, Hérault’s Mathilde Frechard claimed victory in 3h45, ahead of Kiliane Grenier (3h47) and Laure Roulet Marchis-Mouren (3h51).24 KMMEN: 1. David Agoguet (1h40) / 2. Yann Herbomel (1h42) / 3. Kevin Rodriguez (1h43)WOMEN: 1. Mary-Charlotte Turco (2h00) / 2. Céline Lascoux (2h03) / 3. Elsa Galonnier (2h04)16 KMMEN: 1. Cyril Fadat (1h10) / 2. Noé Debackere (1h10) / 3. Kipkosgei Levis (1h12)WOMEN: 1. Anna Wasik-Albano (1h20) / 2. Elisa Rousselet (1h23) / 3. Jade Perrier (1h24)10 KMMEN: 1. Félix Gey (43:30) / 2. Bastien Conde (45:01) / 3. Alexis Galy (46:32)WOMEN: 1. Eliska Kasparova (54:26) / 2. Maïssa Nouiri (56:11) / 3. Charlie Ollu-Thomas (56:27)Full NUT 2026 results:The 12th edition will take place over the weekend of 20–21 February 2027. Registration will open during spring 2026.Photo Library:

