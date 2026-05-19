Lewis Hamilton Patron of the brand-new M24 Museum in Le Mans

24M

Following four years of work with ACO and Richard Mille, the M24 - Museum of Motorsport will officially open on the 28th of May in Le Mans (France).

It is more than a traditional car museum, it’s a home for motorsport, a place that tells stories and made Le Mans and motorsport so special. M24 brings together an incredible collection of race cars.” — Lewis Hamilton

LE MANS, FRANCE, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lewis Hamilton to bepatron of M24. Seven-time Formula One World Champion, the most influential figure of contemporary motorsport, Lewis Hamilton marks M24 with his stamp of approval.M24 opens on 28 May. It is not just another museum. It is the place where motorsport tells its own story, to people who may know nothing of it. It is an exceptional collection of cars, objects, archives, and stories that come together to recreate a century of passion, innovation and courage. M24 embraces the whole spectrum of motorsport: Formula One, endurance, rallying, motorcycle racing, single-seater racing and more. The collection is composed of history-making cars, each in their discipline.Among them is the Mercedes W09 with which Lewis Hamilton won his fifth Formula One World Championship in 2018 – an outstanding race car, inextricably linked to the museum’s patron. By accepting this role, Lewis Hamilton does more than lend his name: he represents the intentions of the museum to be a place for everyone – all audiences, of all sports, and all generations.Lewis Hamilton"What’s been built here is more than a traditional car museum, it’s a home for motorsport, a place that tells stories of races, of people and technology that have made Le Mans and motorsport so special. M24 also brings together an incredible collection of race cars and memorabilia, including one of the biggest collections of F1 cars anywhere in the world. Alongside other legendary cars they make this place truly unique."Richard Mille"The love of motorsport cannot be conveyed in books. It is passed down via memorabilia, by feelings, by the tales of those who were there at the time. Every car that composes a collection such as M24’s is a work of art. The culmination of hours and hours of tireless work, the fruit of collective intelligence that cannot be perceived just by contemplating the end result. That is this museum’s role: to tell the whole story. In the same way, there is much more to Lewis Hamilton than seven world titles. He is exactly the right person to represent the passing on of our heritage to the next generation."Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest"Lewis Hamilton is more than an impressive track record. He is one of those rare sportsmen who has used his influence to bring change well beyond the boundaries of his discipline. M24 stems from exactly that outlook. It is a place that celebrates the heroes and heroines of motorsport whose feats belong to all of us. I am proud and pleased to welcome Lewis Hamilton on board in what promises to be an exciting adventure."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.