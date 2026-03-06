New Global Women’s Health Programme Launches to Support Female Ultra-Trail Athletes: The Ultra Sports Health Lab

Professional trail running athlete Blandine L'Hirondel

Pioneering Women’s Health Programme launched to advance the safety, well-being, and long-term participation of female athletes in ultra-endurance trail running.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New global Women’s Health Programme launched to support female Ultra-Trail Athletes by The Ultra Sports Health LabHaving been announced at NEXT 24, Ultra Sports Science 's Health Lab officially launched the initiative at the NEXT Conference 25, organised by France Outdoor, focusing on the specific theme of women and health.The pioneering Women’s Health Programme will advance the safety, well-being and long-term participation of female athletes in ultra-endurance trail running. As women’s participation continues to rise worldwide, this initiative addresses a critical need for research and medical support tailored specifically to female athletes competing in extreme endurance environments.The programme created by Ultra Sports Science and bloomUp, and supported by HOKA UTMB MONT-BLANC, is a one-of-a-kind pilot project bringing together leading medical experts, researchers and elite athletes.Addressing an Urgent Knowledge GapDespite increasing involvement in ultra-trail running, scientific understanding of female-specific physiological challenges remains limited. The programme transforms major international races into a 'living laboratory', enabling real-time athlete monitoring supported by controlled laboratory-based research.Key research areas include:• Menstrual health and amenorrhea• Pregnancy and postpartum considerations• Menopause and athletic performance• Pelvic floor function• Hormonal and bone health in relation to fat loss• Hydration and water-absorption dynamics specific to female athletes• Gut issues in the female ultra-endurance runner: prevention & management strategiesThe scientific direction is led by Dr. Patrick Basset and Dr. Volker Sheer, with the involvement of elite athletes including Marion Delespierre and Blandine L’Hirondel.A Three-Pillar Programme for Maximum Impact1. Research & Science• On-site athlete monitoring and medical questionnaires• Laboratory-based physiological and hormonal studies• A dedicated Women’s Health Day integrated into a major scientific congress planned for 2026• Contributions from global leaders in gynaecology, sports medicine and physiology2. Awareness & Education• Public sessions for the wider running community• A dedicated communication group for elite female athletes• Interviews, video content, and accessible dissemination of research outcomes3. Risk Reduction & Athlete Support• Individualised medical guidance• Adaptation and testing of medical equipment to better serve female athletes• Development of accident-prevention and health-protection protocols tailored to womenA Long-term Platform for ChangeSupported and hosted at the 2026 edition of the HOKA UTMBMont-Blanc, this programme benefits from the event’s long-standing presence and influence within the endurance community. As a leading participant in the discipline, HOKA UTMBMont-Blanc represents the ideal open-air laboratory itself to launch such a project, enabling access to a highly diverse and representative pool of athletes while allowing large-scale data collection and cross-cultural analysis.With the support of HOKA UTMBMont-Blanc this initiative will drive meaningful scientific progress in women’s endurance health. The programme is designed to expand beyond a single event by engaging with other major sporting competitions, ultimately creating a global, open-source data platform dedicated to advancing research and innovation in this field.Organisations partnering with the Women’s Health Programme gain:• Visibility within a global, premium sports community• Alignment with innovation, health and athlete safety• Strong impact storytelling and scientific credibility through international research outputCommitted to Health, Sustainability and InnovationThe Women’s Health Programme is part of a broader mission to promote safe, sustainable participation in endurance sports, empower women athletes, and expand access to vital health knowledge.

