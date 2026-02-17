MyVisaJobs Releases 21st Annual Visa Job Reports Introducing Structured Hiring Intelligence Framework

myvisajobs international students and workers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyVisaJobs has announced the release of its 21st Annual Visa Job Reports, marking nearly two decades of continuous publication analyzing U.S. immigration employment data. Published annually since 2006, the report series has evolved into one of the most comprehensive data-driven resources tracking H-1B filings, PERM labor certifications, and prevailing wage activity nationwide.The 2026 edition introduces a newly structured Visa Job Report Framework designed to enhance clarity, organization, and interpretability of employer sponsorship data. Rather than presenting raw filing numbers alone, the framework organizes immigration employment activity into distinct workforce signals that reflect hiring intent, sponsorship commitment, and long-term labor strategy.The reports analyze Department of Labor data across key dimensions, including employer activity, occupational demand, geographic distribution, and industry-level sponsorship concentration. By structuring the data into more accessible analytical layers, the framework enables clearer understanding of trends across short-term H-1B hiring activity and longer-term green card sponsorship patterns.For international professionals, the annual reports provide visibility into which employers actively sponsor talent and where opportunities are concentrated. For immigration attorneys, corporate HR teams, and workforce analysts, the structured framework supports more informed decision-making, strategic workforce planning, and industry benchmarking.As immigration policy and labor markets continue to evolve, the 21st Annual Visa Job Reports reaffirm MyVisaJobs’ commitment to transparency, consistency, and long-term data reporting integrity. The structured reporting approach is designed to scale in future editions, with expanded analytical tools and deeper employer-level insights planned for subsequent releases.🔷 ABOUT MYVISAJOBSFounded in 2006, MyVisaJobs is a data-driven immigration employment intelligence platform tracking H-1B, PERM, and prevailing wage filings nationwide. For nearly two decades, the company has released annual visa employment reports analyzing federal labor certification and visa trends.For media inquiries or to explore the full 2026 Visa Job Reports, visit: https://www.myvisajobs.com

