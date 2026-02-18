MyVisaJobs Reports on FY2027 H-1B Cap Season and New Wage-Based Lottery Rules

New wage-based selection criteria and early employer filing patterns signal changing sponsorship dynamics for the FY2027 H-1B cycle.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyVisaJobs today released analysis and guidance for the upcoming FY2027 H-1B cap season, which opens March 4, 2026, for initial petition registrations. For the second year, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will use a wage-prioritized lottery selection process, a change aimed at increasing the role of prevailing wage levels in determining selection odds. This shift marks a continued evolution from random lottery draws toward selection mechanisms that reward higher wages and skills.The FY2027 H-1B cap season also comes amid broader labor market and policy developments. With employer Labor Condition Application (LCA) filings serving as an early hiring signal, 2025 and early 2026 data indicate sustained sponsorship demand in technology, healthcare, and engineering sectors. Employers planning to participate in the March 2026 registration window are expected to calibrate wage levels strategically to optimize lottery outcomes.Under the current wage-based selection rule, petitions with higher prevailing wage levels receive improved odds in the H-1B random selection process. MyVisaJobs analysis shows that wage-tier ranking not only affects probability of selection but also signals employer investment in specialized talent, reflecting competitive labor markets for highly skilled workers.In preparation for the FY2027 cap, MyVisaJobs notes that both employers and candidates should begin early planning. Employers are encouraged to review wage data and occupational trends, while prospective H-1B applicants are advised to ensure accurate wage representations and role classifications to provide competitive positioning in the lottery.With nearly two decades of visa employment reporting experience, MyVisaJobs continues to provide data-driven insights and practical guidance on visa sponsorship trends and cap season developments. The 2026 H-1B registration cycle marks an inflection point in how employers leverage wage data in sponsorship decisions, underscoring the growing importance of analytics-informed strategies in employment-based immigration.

