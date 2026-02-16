DOL PERM Adjudications Surge 127% in FY2025, Signaling Accelerated Processing and Backlog Clearance

myvisajobs

Part of annual visa report series published since 2006, the FY2025 analysis highlights significant shifts in adjudication efficiency and case outcomes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its annual visa employment report series released each year since 2006, MyVisaJobs’ latest fiscal-year analysis shows that the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) significantly increased PERM labor certification adjudications in Fiscal Year 2025, more than doubling certified decisions compared to FY2024.The findings are based on Department of Labor decision data (not filing volume), offering insight into adjudication efficiency, backlog clearance cycles, and case outcome trends.Fiscal-Year PERM Adjudication Data (FY2023–FY2025)Certified Decisions:FY2023: 52,715FY2024: 35,505FY2025: 80,680FY2025 certifications represent:(1) A 127 percent increase over FY2024(2) A 53 percent increase over FY2023The spike suggests a substantial acceleration in DOL processing throughput during FY2025.Denied Decisions:FY2023: 6,364FY2024: 4,892FY2025: 2,615The steady decline in denial volume may reflect improved case preparation, greater adjudication consistency, or structural shifts in how backlog cases were resolved.Withdrawn Decisions:FY2023: 7,777FY2024: 1,047FY2025: 6,688The unusually low withdrawal count in FY2024 followed by normalization in FY2025 may indicate temporary backlog distortions or case processing sequencing adjustments.Certified-Expired Decisions:FY2023: 4,957FY2024: 5,081FY2025: 5,703These figures show relative stability across fiscal years, suggesting consistent employer follow-through patterns post-certification.What the Data SignalsUnlike filing statistics, fiscal-year decision data provides a clearer view into agency execution capacity and adjudication velocity. The significant rise in FY2025 certifications likely reflects increased processing capacity, backlog reduction efforts, and operational acceleration within the Department of Labor.For immigration law firms and corporate global mobility teams, these trends may signal shorter adjudication cycles and improved predictability in PERM case outcomes moving forward.Decision Trend Analysis FrameworkTo evaluate adjudication acceleration across fiscal years, MyVisaJobs analyzed year-over-year changes in certification volume and case outcome distribution based on Department of Labor decision data.This fiscal-year decision framework enables stakeholders to:(1) Monitor adjudication throughput shifts(2) Evaluate denial-volume trends(3) Assess potential backlog clearance cycles(4) Compare processing performance across fiscal yearsUnlike filing statistics, decision-based analysis reflects actual agency execution patterns rather than employer submission behavior.Data AvailabilityThe FY2023–FY2025 PERM Decision Intelligence dataset includes full case-status distribution analysis, certification-to-denial comparisons, throughput modeling, and fiscal-year trend metrics.Custom adjudication intelligence reports are available for immigration law firms, corporate HR departments, policy research institutions, and workforce analytics professionals.About MyVisaJobsFounded in 2006, MyVisaJobs is a data-driven immigration employment intelligence platform tracking H-1B, PERM, and prevailing wage filings nationwide. For nearly two decades, the company has published annual visa employment reports analyzing federal labor certification and visa trends.MyVisaJobs provides decision-based adjudication analysis, employer sponsorship transparency, and workforce trend intelligence to immigration law firms, corporate HR teams, and policy researchers.For media and business inquiries, contact:

