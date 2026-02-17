CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Athens, GA

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Athens, GA. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Jessica Izlar will serve pets and pet parents throughout Athens and the surrounding communities.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Athens becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Jessica Izlar is a locally rooted Athens-area veterinarian dedicated to helping pets and their families experience compassionate, dignified end-of-life care at home. Originally from Snellville, Georgia, she has spent her life and career in the state, earning her Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Psychology from Georgia Southern University in 2007, followed by her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine in 2014.Her journey into veterinary medicine began early. After visiting the UGA veterinary school as a young child, she was inspired by the impact thoughtful medical care could have on animals’ lives — and knew she wanted to be part of that work. After more than a decade in small animal general practice, Dr. Izlar discovered a strong calling in hospice and end-of-life care, leading her to focus her work on supporting pets and families during life’s most tender transitions. She went on to found Willow Bridge Veterinary Home Hospice and Euthanasia Service to bring peaceful, personalized care directly into the home.“As in-home euthanasia services become preferred by pet parents, I am proud to be able to offer this service to my community in Athens, as well as surrounding areas,” says Dr. Izlar. “Throughout my career as a veterinarian, I’ve developed a deep calling for providing quality, in-home hospice care and euthanasia services to animal companions. Partnering with CodaPet allows me to help families and their pets experience a more peaceful, dignified, and compassionate goodbye.”Dr. Jessica Izlar serves Athens and the greater Clarke County area, including Watkinsville, Winder, Monroe, Jefferson, Madison, Greensboro, and Elberton. Care extends throughout Oconee, Madison, Greene, Walton, Barrow, and surrounding Northeast Georgia communities within our established service area.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Athens, GA. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $40 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

