Xcede Group Appoints Adam Blaney as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xcede Group, a leading recruitment partner specialising in Technology and Energy sectors, has announced the appointment of Adam Blaney as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Adam Blaney has been an integral member of Xcede Group's leadership team since 2020, bringing extensive knowledge of the company's operations, culture, and strategic vision to the role. His appointment marks a significant milestone as the business continues its mission to be recognised as the number one partner in the provision of expert solutions across the Technology and Energy sectors.

"I'm incredibly proud to step into the role of CEO at Xcede Group," said Adam Blaney. "We've built a business with brilliant people, strong values and an exciting future. I'm looking forward to continuing our growth journey together and ensuring we remain a market-leading recruitment partner."

During his tenure with Xcede Group, Adam has demonstrated a deep understanding of the company's client relationships, candidate experience, and market positioning. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the company's strategic direction and fostering a culture of excellence.

The appointment reflects Xcede Group's commitment to growth, strong leadership continuity, and delivering exceptional experiences for both clients and candidates. Under Adam’s leadership, the company will continue to focus on strengthening its market position and expanding its expertise in specialist recruitment.

About Xcede Group

Xcede Group is a specialist recruitment partner providing expert solutions across the Technology and Energy sectors. Operating through two distinct brands – Xcede and EarthStream Global, the company is committed to delivering exceptional service to clients and candidates through deep sector expertise, strong relationships, and innovative recruitment solutions. Based in London, Xcede Group combines specialist knowledge with a comprehensive approach to recruitment across its sectors.

