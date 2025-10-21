Gravitas Recruitment Group Achieves Exceptional NPS Score, Setting New Industry Benchmark

An NPS of +90 isn't just a number; it tells us that when you put integrity, expertise, and trust at the heart of what you do, exceptional results follow” — Jonathan Ellerbeck, CEO of Gravitas Recruitment Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gravitas Recruitment Group, a leading specialist recruitment consultancy, today announced an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +90 based on six months of client feedback-reaching a perfect +100 in the most recent quarter. This places the firm well above the industry benchmark, where the average NPS for recruitment companies sits between +30 and +50.

Net Promoter Score, the globally recognised metric for measuring customer loyalty and satisfaction, asks clients one critical question: "How likely are you to recommend our services?" Gravitas Recruitment Group's high scores show exceptional client trust and put the firm among the world's most highly-rated recruitment providers. According to industry research, any score above +70 is considered world-class.

"This achievement is proof of everything our team stands for," said Jonathan Ellerbeck, CEO of Gravitas Recruitment Group. "In an industry where 'good service' has become the baseline, we've built our reputation on going further, combining deep specialist knowledge with genuine care for every client and candidate we work with. An NPS of +90 isn't just a number; it tells us that when you put integrity, expertise, and trust at the heart of what you do, exceptional results follow. I'm immensely proud of our team for delivering this day in and day out."

The company's world-class rating is built on feedback highlighting three key strengths: specialist sector knowledge, speed and accuracy in identifying the right candidates, and exceptional communication throughout the recruitment process.

Client testimonials collected during the six-month period capture what the firm does well:

• "Knowledgeable consultants who identified the right people quickly."

• "I trust Gravitas to run the process for me."

• "Friendly, engaging, and great communication."

NPS has become increasingly critical in the recruitment sector, where a single poor placement can cost companies thousands in recruitment expenses, training and lost productivity. It’s important to understand that a business is willing to pay substantial recruitment fees but only for a premium service, where they hire right, first time by using the right specialist partner. By maintaining such high client satisfaction levels, Gravitas Recruitment Group proves it can deliver quality placements that meet-and exceed-client expectations.

The firm credits its success to a client-first approach that values long-term relationships over transactional placements, combined with rigorous consultant training and continuous improvement based on client feedback.

About Gravitas Recruitment Group

Gravitas Recruitment Group is a specialist recruitment consultancy dedicated to connecting exceptional talent with leading organisations. Built on principles of integrity, expertise, and genuine care, the firm delivers world-class recruitment services across technology, insurance and banking. With a proven track record of excellence and industry-leading client satisfaction scores, the company continues to set new standards in the recruitment industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

