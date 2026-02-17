360 Golf Holidays Launches Luxury Greece Golf Breaks Featuring World-Class Costa Navarino Resort

360 Golf Holidays, the Platinum Trusted Service Award-winning golf tour operator, today launches the next chapter of its Greece offering for 2026 and 2027

We're thrilled to bring our award-winning service and expertise to this exceptional destination, making it easier than ever for UK golfers to experience what many consider the finest golf resort” — Tom Hall, Senior Sales Manager

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new destination features four signature 18-hole championship courses ranked among Europe's top 150, designed by golfing legends Bernhard Langer, Robert Trent Jones Jr., and José María Olazábal. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Mediterranean coastline in the Peloponnese region, Costa Navarino represents a landmark addition to 360 Golf Holidays' portfolio of premium European golf destinations.

"Greece has emerged as one of Europe's most exciting golf destinations, and Costa Navarino offers an unmatched combination of world-class golf, luxury accommodation, and authentic Mediterranean culture," said Tom Hall, Senior Sales Manager at 360 Golf Holidays. "We're thrilled to bring our award-winning service and expertise to this exceptional destination, making it easier than ever for UK golfers to experience what many consider the finest golf resort in the Mediterranean."

EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE FEATURES

360 Golf Holidays is offering three distinct resort options with comprehensive golf packages from just £1,075 per person:

• The Westin Resort Costa Navarino – Family-friendly luxury from £1,075

• W Costa Navarino – Stylish contemporary resort from £1,225

• The Romanos, A Luxury Collection Resort – Ultimate luxury from £1,265

All packages include five nights' bed and breakfast accommodation plus four rounds of golf across the resort's championship courses: the coastal Dunes Course, the spectacular Bay Course, the challenging Hills Course, and the newly opened Olympic Course.

WORLD-CLASS GOLF EXPERIENCE

Each golf round at Costa Navarino includes premium amenities that set it apart from standard golf breaks:

• Two hours of complimentary practice facility access on game days

• Shared buggy use with GPS technology

• Personalised name tags and service

• 10-minute tee time intervals for unhurried play

• Access to courses ranked among Europe's finest

BEYOND THE FAIRWAYS

Costa Navarino offers guests far more than exceptional golf. The resort features pristine Mediterranean beaches, world-class spa facilities, and an impressive selection of over 27 dining venues showcasing authentic Greek cuisine and international flavours. Activities including water sports, hiking through olive groves, and cultural excursions to nearby ancient sites provide a complete holiday experience for golfers and non-golfing partners alike.

CONVENIENT UK ACCESS

Direct flights operate regularly from major UK cities to Kalamata Airport, with the resort just 45 minutes away through scenic countryside, making Greece an accessible year-round golf destination with excellent weather and playing conditions.

BOOKING WITH CONFIDENCE

As members of Protected Trust Services for over ten years and recipients of the 2025 Platinum Trusted Service Award from Feefo, 360 Golf Holidays provides complete financial protection and award-winning customer service. The company's golf specialists offer expert knowledge and personalised planning for every aspect of the trip.

For more information about Greece golf holidays or to request a personalised quotation, visit www.360golfholidays.com/greece or call the specialist team on 01992 763660.

About 360 Golf Holidays

360 Golf Holidays is a leading UK-based golf tour operator specialising in tailor-made golf breaks across Europe and beyond. With over ten years of Protected Trust Services membership and multiple Feefo awards for exceptional service, the company arranges thousands of golf holidays annually to destinations including Portugal, Spain, Turkey, Cyprus and now Greece. Based in Waltham Abbey, Essex, 360 Golf Holidays combines expert destination knowledge with personalised service to create unforgettable golf experiences.

