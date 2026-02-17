Wind Harvest Appoints Chief Development Officer to Drive Tribal-Led Renewable Projects

Pronita Saxena joins the team at Wind Harvest International as CDO

Wind Harvest International, Inc Brings In Pronita Saxena as Chief Development Officer to Accelerate Growth and Advance Tribal-Led Renewable Energy Initiatives

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wind Harvest International, Inc. today announced the hiring of Pronita Saxena as its new Chief Development Officer (CDO). This marks an important step in the company’s expansion into large-scale renewable energy and AI-infrastructure projects, including its partnership with Kamaka Global . Saxena brings a strong track record of building solutions for startups in energy, water, and waste management. Her experience supports Wind Harvest’s plans for rapid growth with immediate efforts aimed at tribal nations developing and owning clean energy assets and making use of the U.S 50% Investment Tax Credits still available for renewable energy projects. Saxena’s background and experience position her well to deliver on Wind Harvest’s ambitious growth trajectory.After graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in Economics (with Honors) and Minor in Global Poverty & Practice, Saxena worked with MIT’s Poverty Action Lab in Bangladesh and the Center for Global Development in Washington, DC, contributing to research on financing global public goods, inequality, and economic productivity. She transitioned into cleantech at EnerNOC post-IPO, aligning international demand-response to profitability and optimizing forward contracts for large natural gas users. She later worked with Techstars-Boston startups, joined India’s pioneering civic-tech company NextDrop, and founded Citizengage—the world’s first waste-to-resource grid, which achieved over 86% diversion of customer waste and conversion into renewable energy and recycled products. Saxena’s work has earned recognition from government agencies across four continents, premier global sustainability challenges, and honors from organizations including the Obama Foundation, New Cities Foundation, Startup India, and TEDx.“Pronita’s cross-sector experience—spanning policy, technology deployment, commercial development, and infrastructure across multiple geographies—comes at an important time for Wind Harvest,” said Kevin Wolf, CEO. “As we pursue strategic partnerships and our first commercial installations, including our collaboration with Kamaka Global and tribal communities, Pronita’s leadership will support our efforts to responsibly advance projects designed to provide economic and community benefits.”In her role as CDO, Saxena will oversee project development, commercialization, and cross-sector partnerships. Her first priority is the Wind Harvest–Kamaka Global collaboration, helping tribes develop renewable-energy portfolios that strengthen sovereignty, create workforce opportunities, and position Native American communities at the intersection of emerging clean-power technologies and AI-infrastructure.“I’m honored to join Wind Harvest at a time when the need for large-scale, clean energy solutions is imminent,” said Saxena. “Wind Harvest is uniquely positioned to introduce VAWTs into locations where traditional HAWTs cannot operate and bring to market a disruptive solution that harnesses low altitude turbulent wind, rather than breaking apart because of it. Beyond this excitement, I am inspired by Wind Harvest’s approach to empower under-served communities facing selective and intentional energy poverty by participating in asset ownership and governance around access to behind-the-meter energy solutions. I cannot wait to collaborate with Kamaka Global to help tribes build, own, and operate large projects that are sustainable, sovereign, and scalable.”About Wind HarvestWind Harvest develops Wind Harvestervertical-axis wind turbines designed to unlock turbulent, mid-level wind resources and expand renewable energy generation in challenging environments, including hurricane-prone regions. Learn more at windharvest.com

