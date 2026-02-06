Wind Harvest and Kamaka Global Sign MOU to Advance Tribal-Led Renewable Energy and AI Infrastructure Projects

Wind Harvest International

Partnership targets sovereign clean energy development on Indian lands

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wind Harvest International, Inc., a renewable energy technology company specializing in vertical-axis wind turbines (VAWTs), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kamaka Global, a global project development firm focused on ESG-aligned infrastructure. The partnership is designed to advance tribal-led renewable energy projects on Indian lands, with an emphasis on long-term ownership, workforce development, and economic sovereignty.Under the MOU, Wind Harvest and Kamaka Global will collaborate to identify, evaluate, and support renewable energy farms on Native American reservations. These projects are intended to be structured so that tribes ultimately own the energy infrastructure, while leveraging federal incentives—most notably the 50% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) available for qualifying projects that begin construction by mid-2026 or are placed in service by the end of 2027.Wind Harvest will serve as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), supplying its Wind Harvestervertical-axis wind turbines, which are designed to operate efficiently in the highly turbulent, near-ground wind conditions common across much of Indian Country. Kamaka Global will support project development, tribal engagement, permitting coordination, and ecosystem alignment, ensuring projects meet investment-grade, environmental, and social standards.The partnership is structured to capitalize on the remaining opportunity under the U.S. federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for renewable energy projects that satisfy the requirement to begin “physical work” by July 4, 2026. Current law allows qualifying projects to secure federal ITC benefits of up to 50%, even when projects are developed in phases, provided that initial qualifying work and limited component procurement occur before the statutory deadline.Kamaka Global and Wind Harvest plan to initiate this strategy with Phase 1 installations of 1–2 MW, combining solar photovoltaics, Wind Harvester turbines, and battery storage, targeted for installation and commissioning in 2027. This initial phase is designed to generate real-world operational and environmental data, including a full year of field observation focused on potential bird and bat impacts associated with the Wind Harvester technology.Based on the Phase 1 results, a science-based mitigation and monitoring plan will be developed to support permitting for a full build-out of approximately 1,000–2,000 Wind Harvester units. Once comprehensive project permits are secured, the tribal entity that will own the renewable energy facility is expected to be well positioned to attract a large AI or data-center customer. Such a customer would lease land adjacent to the generation site, benefit from access to a dedicated supply of clean power, and enter into a long-term power offtake agreement with the tribe, creating durable economic and energy security benefits.“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping tribes lead the next generation of clean energy development,” said Kevin Wolf, CEO and Co-Founder of Wind Harvest. “Our role is to provide proven technology, work force opportunities in local turbine assembly and installation and support projects as an equipment supplier, while enabling tribes and their partners to own and benefit from the infrastructure over the long term.”Kamaka Global brings experience structuring large-scale infrastructure projects that meet rigorous ESG, financing, and risk-mitigation standards, with a focus on ensuring projects deliver net environmental and social benefits.“Indian Country represents one of the most compelling opportunities for sovereign, large-scale renewable energy development,” said Nathan Hart, Chief Development Officer of Kamaka Global. “By combining Wind Harvest’s technology with a tribal-first development approach, we can help unlock projects that create jobs, long-term income, and energy independence for generations.”The Parties expect to advance site selection, feasibility analysis, and early-stage development activities throughout 2026, with the goal of positioning multiple tribal projects to qualify for federal incentives and long-term power offtake opportunities.About Wind Harvest InternationalWind Harvest develops Wind Harvestervertical-axis wind turbines designed to unlock turbulent, mid-level wind resources and expand renewable energy generation in challenging environments, including hurricane-prone regions. Learn more at windharvest.com About Kamaka GlobalKamaka Global is an international project development firm advancing ESG‑aligned infrastructure that harnesses renewable energy–powered microgrids as the foundation for next‑generation Eco‑Industrial Parks. The company structures investment‑grade projects that integrate technology partners, institutional capital, and community stakeholders to deliver measurable impact aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Guided by Peace Engineering principles, Kamaka Global transforms advanced technologies into scalable, sustainable infrastructure solutions that foster economic resilience, social inclusion, and long‑term climate stability across emerging and established markets.

