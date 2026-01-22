Leatherback Brewing and Wind Harvest Explore Local Wind Power to Support Sustainable Brewing

Leatherback Brewing takes major next step towards on site installation of Wind Harvesters® in their clean energy efforts

ST CROIX, ST CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leatherback Brewing Company announced that a 50-foot telescopic meteorological (met) mast has been installed at the brewery to measure wind conditions for a proposed onsite clean energy project.The met mast is owned by Wind Harvest International, which is helping develop the potential project as a Caribbean showcase for its Category 5 hurricane-rated Wind Harvestervertical-axis wind turbines (VAWTs). Leatherback, and potentially its neighbors in the William Roebuck Industrial Park, would be the user of the power generated from the project.The met mast includes three anemometers and one wind vane. The anemometers are installed at two different heights to measure wind shear. With wind shear data, the project team can estimate wind speeds at approximately 66 feet above ground, which corresponds to the mid-rotor height of the Wind Harvester’s proposed for installation. The height to the top of the VAWTs aluminum blades would be 87’.Wind speed and direction data from the mast is being collected continuously and is publicly available online here The installation was led by Aaron Hutchins, co-owner of Leatherback Brewing Company. “We wanted real, site-specific data,” Hutchins said. “This met mast gives us a clear picture of the wind resource at our location. If the wind speeds are as strong as expected, we’ll be in a position to use wind power to lower our electricity costs and reduce our environmental footprint—while continuing to produce a high-quality product.”Kevin Wolf, CEO of Wind Harvest added: “The energy available in wind increases with the cube of wind speed. That means a difference of just one mile per hour in average annual wind speed can translate into tens of thousands of kilowatt-hours per year from each 50 kW Wind Harvester. Given how expensive electricity is on St. Croix and across much of the Caribbean, we expect the wind resource will be strong enough to justify investing in a project here.”About Leatherback Brewing Company:Leatherback Brewing Company is a U.S. Virgin Islands brewery dedicated to producing high-quality craft beer while working to reduce its environmental impact. Based in the USVI, Leatherback focuses on community, sustainability, and showcasing the spirit of the islands through its products.About Wind Harvest International:Wind Harvest develops Wind Harvestervertical-axis wind turbines designed to unlock turbulent, mid-level wind resources and expand renewable energy generation in challenging environments, including hurricane-prone regions. Learn more at windharvest.com

