Florida Physician Advances Multi-Specialty Regenerative Standard at MIT Florida

LADY LAKE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mark Jacobson, MD, a board-certified physician and Medical Director for Genesis Regenerative, has announced the clinical expansion of MIT Florida (Medical Imaging and Therapeutics) as a multi-specialty hub for advanced restorative care. Building on nearly three decades of service in Central Florida, Dr. Jacobson is utilizing non-cellular signaling technology to provide a sophisticated biochemical foundation for individuals looking to manage complex physiological challenges.

A cornerstone of the practice’s evolution is the integration of the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). Moving beyond conventional treatments such as corticosteroids—which Dr. Jacobson notes can have harmful long-term effects on tissue—the RPA provides a stable source of more than 300 signaling proteins, growth factors, and cytokines designed to facilitate the body’s natural repair environment.

Clinical Highlights: The APP Pickleball Championships

The immediate impact of these non-cellular protocols was recently highlighted at the APP Pickleball Championships in Fort Lauderdale. On-site, Dr. Jacobson utilized the RPA to provide immediate physiological support to a diverse group of individuals, ranging from professional athletes requiring rapid recovery to spectators managing chronic localized discomfort.

"Being on-site at the APP championships allowed us to demonstrate how precision protein signaling can support recovery and functional mobility in a high-impact athletic environment," stated Dr. Mark Jacobson. "Whether we are helping a pro athlete get back on the court or assisting a spectator with long-standing joint issues, the objective is to provide the biochemical signals necessary to support the body’s innate repair mechanisms." ¹

Facilitating Systemic Recovery and Functional Longevity

The multi-specialty model at Medical Imaging and Therapeutics (MIT) Florida addresses the "total athlete" and the active senior alike. Dr. Jacobson’s clinical observations have noted significant systemic benefits that transcend localized treatment. In one notable case, a patient treated for a rotator cuff injury experienced unexpected systemic support for long-standing ulcerative colitis, highlighting the potential body-wide influence of signaling markers.

Furthermore, Dr. Jacobson has utilized these protocols to support high-demand professionals, including a fellow surgeon who was managing debilitating ankle pain. By facilitating a restorative path for the joint, the therapeutic enabled the physician to return to the operating room and maintain his surgical practice without the side effects of traditional interventional methods.

Setting the Standard for Clinical Excellence

In his capacity as Medical Director, Dr. Jacobson focuses on establishing rigorous training and ethical clinical standards to ensure that advanced protein science is delivered with the highest degree of practitioner expertise.

"Genesis Regenerative emphasizes patient outcomes and clinical integrity over profits, which is why I chose to lead these initiatives," Dr. Jacobson added. "We are providing a genuine opportunity for physiological recovery that conventional medicine frequently overlooks, ensuring that every patient and every professional utilizing these products matters." ¹

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a leader in non-cellular products that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

About Dr. Mark D. Jacobson

Dr. Mark Jacobson is a double-board-certified physician, the founder of Medical Imaging and Therapeutics Florida, and a Medical Director for Genesis Regenerative. With 28 years of experience in Central Florida, he specializes in interventional therapies that combine advanced biochemical signaling with personalized care to facilitate long-term physiological health and functional longevity.

