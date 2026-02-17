Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Domestic Assault Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

  

CASE#:25A5000854

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard                          

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/16/2026 @ 0135 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4H Rd, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Dakota Pavelchak                                            

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/16/26, at approximately 0130 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported assault that had occurred at a residence on 4H Rd in the town of Derby. During the course of the investigation, it was learned Dakota Pavelchak, 22 of Derby had caused pain to a household member. Pavelchak was arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Pavelchak was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $500.00 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026   1230 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Attached




Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

Legal Disclaimer:

