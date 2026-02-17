Derby Barracks/Domestic Assault Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#:25A5000854
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/16/2026 @ 0135 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4H Rd, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Dakota Pavelchak
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/16/26, at approximately 0130 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported assault that had occurred at a residence on 4H Rd in the town of Derby. During the course of the investigation, it was learned Dakota Pavelchak, 22 of Derby had caused pain to a household member. Pavelchak was arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Pavelchak was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $500.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Attached
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
