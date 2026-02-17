Derby Barracks/Domestic Assault Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE CASE#:25A5000854 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 02/16/2026 @ 0135 Hours INCIDENT LOCATION: 4H Rd, Derby, VT VIOLATION: Domestic Assault ACCUSED: Dakota Pavelchak AGE: 22 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.) AGE: CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/16/26, at approximately 0130 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a reported assault that had occurred at a residence on 4H Rd in the town of Derby. During the course of the investigation, it was learned Dakota Pavelchak, 22 of Derby had caused pain to a household member. Pavelchak was arrested and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Pavelchak was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $500.00 bail. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/2026 1230 hours COURT: Orleans Superior Court LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility BAIL: $500 MUG SHOT: Attached





Sergeant Abigail Drew Patrol Commander Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Road Derby, VT 05829 802-334-8881

