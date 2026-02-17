RailPros Hires Eric Sifferlen as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development
Sifferlen to work with leadership team on strategic acquisitions across North America.
His expertise will help us to successfully acquire and integrate companies within the E&A, Safety, and Field Services areas that, in turn, will allow us to expand our services...”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that Eric Sifferlen has joined the company as senior vice president of Corporate Development.
— Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailPros
“Eric’s addition to the team will enable us to continue to partner with founder-led firms as well as business enterprises of all sizes across North America,” said Kendall “Ken” Koff, Chief Executive Officer for RailPros. “His expertise will help us to successfully acquire and integrate companies with in the E&A, Safety, and Field Services areas that, in turn, will allow us to expand our services to our growing group of clients.”
Sifferlen has more than two decades of experience in mergers and acquisitions and has overseen more than 20 successful multimillion dollar transactions over the span of his career. He has global experience navigating complex deals in both private equity and public companies across a broad range of industries.
“The rail industry continues to play a vital role in North America’s infrastructure,” said Eric Sifferlen, Senior Vice President Corporate Development. “I look forward to working with the RailPros executive team and partnering with complementary companies within the railroad ecosystem by combining our respective capabilities and resources to better serve customers, drive shared value, and deliver improved outcomes.”
Sifferlen will be based out of the company’s Texas headquarters.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Naval Academy, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania. Sifferlen is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Sifferlen’s addition to the team comes on the heels of two successful acquisitions in late 2025 and early 2026 – Design Nine, Inc. and Diverging Approach, Inc. – which broadened RailPros’ rail and rail-adjacent service platform. The company offers signal and communications training and certification, turnkey program delivery, and alternative delivery execution, engineering, field services, total right-of-way management, project management, training, and technology solutions for clients across North America.
RailPros has offices across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition to sustained organic growth, the company is also strategically acquiring companies of all sizes to enable stronger support for the full lifecycle of rail infrastructure programs. RailPros supports freight and commuter rail systems and transit agencies across the continent and also provides work in rail-adjacent industries with rail assets.
About RailPros
RailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America. RailPros employs rail and transit engineers, construction managers, real estate and right of way service experts, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service.
