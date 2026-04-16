RailPros Hires Adam Christian as Vice President, Canada Operations
Christian to oversee ongoing growth and development of RailPros Canada.
We see a strong opportunity for our services to complement both freight and passenger rail projects in Canada. ”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that it has hired Adam Christian as Vice President, Canada Operations, to oversee its Canadian business units.
— Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailPros
“We see a strong opportunity for our services to complement both freight and passenger rail projects in Canada,” said Kendall, “Ken” Koff, President and Chief Executive Officer for RailPros. “Adam has more than two decades of expertise on major rail and transit projects across North America, Europe, and APAC, and his leadership will enable us to continue our Canadian expansion and deliver on our service excellence commitment to our clients.”
Adam has led large multidisciplinary teams of engineers and technical specialists working on some of Canada’s largest and most complex rail infrastructure and rolling stock projects. He brings strong technical and commercial acumen and has a proven track record of forging lasting relationships with clients and industry partners to support mutual business growth and success.
"The Canadian market continues to be strong in all areas from light rail through to heavy freight, so having the opportunity to bring RailPros' capabilities to bear in the region is something I am very much looking forward to leading,” said Adam Christian, Vice President, Canada Operations for RailPros. “RailPros is on an ambitious growth trajectory that is founded upon strong relationships with our clients and partners. I am committed to growing those relationships in Canada to help improve mobility, ensure safety, and increase the quality of life for the people who benefit from the projects that we deliver.”
Adam will manage the entire footprint for RailPros Canada and will be based out of the Toronto office.
He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Honours degree in Mechanical Engineering.
RailPros, which operates across North America, continues to experience sustained growth in the U.S., Mexico, and its Canadian operation. The company, which holds ISO 45001 certification in the U.S. and Canada, provides signal and communications training and certification, turnkey program delivery, and alternative delivery execution, engineering, field services, total right-of-way management, project management, training, and technology solutions. The company supports clients in freight, passenger, and industrial rail and rail-adjacent industries with rail assets, with teams spread across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
Ananda Boardman
RailPros
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