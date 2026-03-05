RailPros Hires Gorden Rumpff as Vice President, Mexico Operations
Rumpff to oversee continued expansion, development of RailPros de Mexico.
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irving, TX-based RailPros announced today that Gorden Rumpff has joined the company as Vice President, Mexico Operations, overseeing operations for RailPros de Mexico.
— Kendall Koff, Chief Executive Officer, RailPros
“Mexico remains a key growth market for RailPros,” said Kendall, “Ken” Koff, President and Chief Executive Officer for RailPros. “Gorden’s extensive experience leading complex, international rail programs positions us well to scale our operations and deliver greater value to clients throughout Mexico and North America.”
Rumpff has more than two decades of experience in complex, multicultural projects on freight, industrial, and passenger rail projects. He has contributed to projects that shaped the rail industry in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. Rumpff is a civil and industrial engineer, with a proven track record of excellence for projects that include sustainable infrastructure innovation, cross-cultural teams and communication, and multimodal impact.
“I am truly grateful to join RailPros,” said Gorden Rumpff, Vice President of Mexico Operations for RailPros. “Mexico’s rail sector is full of energy and opportunity, and I’m excited to build a strong local team while serving as a bridge between Mexico, the U.S., and Europe — connecting expertise, cultures, and opportunities to create lasting impact.”
Rumpff will be based out of the company’s Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico office, but will manage RailPros de Mexico’s entire footprint.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Transport and Water Management from the University of Applied Science – Potsdam, Germany and a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial Engineering with a Logistics Management focus, from the University of Applied Science HTW Berlin. Rumpff is fluent in German, English, and Spanish.
Work in Mexico remains a core focus for RailPros, which operates across North America, and provides services in signal and communications training and certification, turnkey program delivery, and alternative delivery execution, engineering, field services, total right-of-way management, project management, training, and technology solutions. The company supports clients in freight, passenger, and industrial rail and rail-adjacent industries with rail assets, with teams spread across Mexico, Canada, and the United States.
