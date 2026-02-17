Soccer’s sustainability challenge: Can FIFA go green

Excel Dryer, Inc. can help improve both fan satisfaction and sustainability performance in the restroom.

Stadium owners turn to Excel Dryer to meet new environmental expectations

When large venues transition to high-efficiency hand dryers, they not only support FIFA’s sustainability framework but also address one of the biggest drivers of guest dissatisfaction.” — William Gagnon, executive vice president & COO at Excel Dryer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, stadiums are sharpening their focus on fan experience and working to meet newly strengthened sustainability standards covering everything from construction materials and LED lighting to zero-carbon operations, waste reduction and certified green building practices like LEED. Excel Dryer, Inc. is underscoring one area that can improve both fan satisfaction and sustainability performance immediately: the stadium restroom.Under governing guidelines, venues are encouraged to reduce single-use materials, lower carbon emissions, source sustainable products and operate more efficiently. High-efficiency hand dryers such as the XLERATOR, ThinAirand XLERATORsyncsupport these goals by eliminating the need for paper towels entirely. As a result, carbon emissions drop by up to 94 percent, and waste reduction helps stadiums meet green building and zero-landfill targets while lowering ongoing operational costs.Excel Dryer’s recent international study with MetrixLab found that hygiene remains the top global concern, with overflowing paper bins viewed as the leading cause of a dirty restroom. These conditions can quickly erode fan confidence and detract from the overall venue experience.“When large venues transition to high-efficiency hand dryers, they not only support FIFA’s sustainability framework but also address one of the biggest drivers of guest dissatisfaction,” said William Gagnon, executive vice president & COO at Excel Dryer. “It’s a small upgrade that delivers visible climate action.”To assist stadiums preparing for 2026, Excel Dryer is offering a no-cost trial of XLERATOR technology, including free custom covers designed with team branding or World Cup-inspired graphics to all national and college stadiums and arenas. This allows facilities to evaluate performance, hygiene and sustainability benefits in real-world use.As global attention builds toward 2026, venues are using smarter, more sustainable restroom operations to demonstrate environmental leadership while delivering a cleaner, more enjoyable experience for fans.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.###

How the Xlerator Hand Dryers help save time and money

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.