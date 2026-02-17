MONDRIAN PARTNERS WITH FUNDGUARD FOR CLOUD-NATIVE INVESTMENT ACCOUNTING

After a thorough review of potential replacements for their legacy investment ledger, FundGuard was selected for its innovative fund accounting design.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FundGuard , the cloud-native, AI-enabled investment accounting platform, today announced that Mondrian Investment Partners , a leading value investment manager, is partnering with FundGuard as part of its initiative to modernize its investment operations platform.After a thorough review of potential replacements for their legacy investment ledger, FundGuard was selected for its innovative fund accounting design, cloud-native technology stack, real-time exception management and seamless reporting capabilities.“FundGuard’s modern architecture and progressive design of a ‘future-state’ investment operational model stood out against other investment accounting solutions,” said Warren Shirvell, Mondrian’s Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner. “The quality and depth of FundGuard’s experienced team provided further comfort that we have found the right investment accounting technology partner.”FundGuard will join Mondrian’s existing investments in modern cloud and data technologies, such as Salesforce and Denodo, alongside other best-of-breed investment management systems, as it actively reshapes its technology stack to support its investment strategies and client needs.“FundGuard represents a new generation of investment accounting platforms: cloud-native from inception, real-time by design and built around the needs of today’s asset managers and their clients,” said Lior Yogev, CEO and Co-Founder of FundGuard. “Mondrian’s decision echoes what we’re hearing across the industry: the cost and rigidity of legacy tech are no longer acceptable. Firms want platforms that think the way they do. We’re excited to partner with the forward-looking team at Mondrian and support their continued innovation.”FundGuard’s solution includes real-time investment accounting, ABOR and IBOR, as well as general ledger capabilities for both funds and separately managed accounts, allowing a unified source of truth across investment and operations teams, supporting equities, fixed income and derivatives.The selection followed a rigorous proof-of-value process in which FundGuard rapidly ingested and successfully mirrored Mondrian’s operational and fund accounting data. The evaluation confirmed the platform’s fit, not just from a technical lens but also a strategic one.About FundGuardFundGuard is the cloud-native, AI-enabled investment accounting platform redefining how asset managers and fund administrators operate. By unifying support for all asset classes, books of record, investment products and jurisdictions on a single platform, FundGuard drives digital transformation, operational automation, AI-based insights, and resilient, cloud-native scalability.Trusted by global financial institutions, FundGuard empowers firms to scale with confidence, operate with precision, and stay ahead of what’s next. The company is backed by strategic partners including Citi and State Street, and by leading venture firms such as Blumberg Capital, Key1 Capital, LionBird Ventures and Team8.

